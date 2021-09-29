Test Nikon Z fc APS-C hybrid body: design above all else

4K UHD is back without cropping

The Nikon Z fc offers a video component strictly identical to that of the Z50. We therefore find 4K UHD clocked at 30 fps; to exceed this threshold, it will be necessary to opt for Full HD and thus access 60 fps or even 120 fps. Check-in is always limited to 30 minutes.

There are no very advanced options here and the main attraction of the Z fc in video therefore rests on this screen mounted on a ball joint which greatly facilitates the practice of vlogging. That being said, the absence of a stabilized sensor compensates for this novelty. Indeed, at arm’s length and without stabilized optics, beware of motion blur! In this case, it is interesting to use digital stabilization which will reduce image vibrations, in return for a slight cropping.









Fujifilm X-T30



Nikon z fc enlarge



The image quality in video is not the best on the market. The images are correct, but there is a slightly too marked accentuation of the contrasts which makes you lose the naturalness, especially compared to the Fujifilm X-T30, a good student in the field.

Autofocus and rolling shutter

The autofocus in video is quite efficient. It’s not the fastest, but the transitions are pretty smooth and the face and eye tracking works pretty well. However, do not stray too far from the center of the image, otherwise the automatic tracking is lost.

Finally a point on the rolling shutter, as often more marked in 4K UHD than in FULL HD. However, it is not as present as on other hybrid devices.