Thanks to Google Lens, you will end up forgetting Google.com

On the occasion of Search On 2021, Google unveiled the upcoming improvements to Google Lens, showing its desire to make it the future of search.

The way we consume content is changing. All content, including simple searches. Little by little, the image and the video replace the text, which is felt by the predominance of visual social networks (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube…). And naturally, Google wants to bring this mindset to its main activity: research.

MUM and Google Lens

In recent months, Google has had only one word in its mouth: MUM, for Multitask Unified Model. It is actually a new algorithm kneaded with artificial intelligence making it possible to link text and image comprehension and to create connections between different subjects and concepts in order to give more relevance to a research. And in the coming months, these additions will integrate Google Lens to allow for very simple advanced searches.

But first, let’s remember what Google Lens is. It is an image recognition application. You point at an object with the camera of your smartphone, Google Lens gives you information on it. For example by capturing a bird, you will be able to know which species it is.





Now let’s go one step further and add MUM to it. You can then point the bird, ask “what does this bird eat?Without even knowing what species it is and having a personalized answer taking into account all the peculiarities of the animal in question. Without knowing the terms, it becomes easier to get an answer. Google also gives as an example the photo of a bicycle derailleur and the question “how to fix this?“. The MUM model interprets what it sees in the image to provide a relevant result. And the possibilities are numerous.

AI at the service of consumerism

To this, Google also adds a consumer dimension with a deep integration of Google Shopping. Already presented for a while, the “purchase” function is coming soon to Lens for iOS. Point at an object with your camera and you’ll immediately see where to buy it and at what price. Do you like this lamp? Take a picture of it and boom, you are already adding it to your basket on Ikea or any other furniture store. Google even wants to go even further by offering those who are still reluctant to shop online a inventory of nearby stores.

But object recognition is not new. No, the innovation is not there, but again in adding MUM to the experience. Say you see a shirt with a design you’re interested in, but you wouldn’t wear as a shirt. You can then ask Google Lens to find “socks with the same patternFor example, without having to describe the pattern in question. MUM’s artificial intelligence will then analyze the pattern and search for a product that matches your search.

Lens integrates with your browser

Searching for items from your smartphone’s camera will therefore, in the months and years to come, become more and more simple, but the computer is not dead and Google does not want to cut itself off from a large audience. . Google Lens will therefore integrate into your browser (Chrome) in the future and offer to take a quick screenshot in a web page to display results in the same tab, with a view split in two.

Did you see something you like in a Pinterest photo? Wondering what that thing is on a YouTube video? Lens will give you all the information you want!

The only downside to all this for the moment: availability. Most of these novelties are announced “in the coming months(During an interview with Frandroid, Google spokespersons mentioned 2022), but mainly in English, or even in the United States only. For this to happen in France, we will certainly have to wait a while …