The 2021 Ballon d’Or nominees revealed on October 8

The Ballon d’Or, presented by France Football, come back. After a year 2020 without reward due to pandemic and truncated competitions, the trophy is back in 2021. The nominees of this 65th edition will be revealed on October 8 on, both for the male and female Ballon d’Or, as well as for the Yachine Trophy which rewards the best goalkeeper, and for the Kopa Trophy which celebrates the best player under 21 years old.
For the men’s Ballon d’Or, a jury of 180 international journalists will determine the 30 nominated, for the Women’s Ballon d’Or, 50 journalists specializing in women’s football will choose the 20 nominated. The 10 nominated for the Yachine Trophy will be distinguished by the same voters as for the men’s Ballon d’Or. Finally, 32 former winners of the Golden Ball will nominate the 10 nominated for the Kopa Trophy.
The ceremony which will consecrate the winners will be held on November 29 at the Théâtre du Chatelet, as in 2019 and will be followed live on the L’Équipe channel. Two years ago, Lionel Messi had obtained his sixth Ballon d’Or, Megan Rapinoe also had the favor of the jury France Football, Alisson Becker won the Yachine Trophy and finally Matthijs de Ligt the Kopa Trophy. So who will succeed them this year?