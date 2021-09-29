The 2021 Ballon d’Or nominees revealed on October 8

The Ballon d’Or, presented by France Football, come back. After a year 2020 without reward due to pandemic and truncated competitions, the trophy is back in 2021. The nominees of this 65th edition will be revealed on October 8 on, both for the male and female Ballon d’Or, as well as for the Yachine Trophy which rewards the best goalkeeper, and for the Kopa Trophy which celebrates the best player under 21 years old.