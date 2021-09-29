The 7 facts to know about the evening of the Champions League: Bara still slapped, Ronaldo saves MU, Bayern still on the go – football

Bara slapped again, Ronaldo saves MU, Bayern still on the move… Discover the highlights of the Wednesday matches counting for the second day of the Champions League.

Pedri could not do anything to prevent the defeat of Bara.

Wednesday’s results:

Group E: Benfica 3-0 FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev

Group F: Atalanta Bergamo 1-0 Young Boys Bern, Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

Group G: Wolfsburg 1-1 FC Sville, RB Salzburg 2-1 Lille

Group H: Znith Saint-Petersburg 4-0 MalmFF, Juventus Turin 1-0 Chelsea

+ Find all the results, scorers, match sheets and standings by clicking here.

1. The Bara slapped again! The situation of FC Barcelona becomes even more worrying. Despite their encouraging success against Levante (3-0) on Sunday in La Liga, the Blaugrana lost on Benfica (3-0), on the same score as against Bayern Munich in the first day. Another nightmare evening during which the Portuguese opened the scoring in the 3rd minute thanks to Darwin Nuez. The Catalans could have returned to the game but striker Luuk de Jong missed the inevitable twice! And he was not the only Barcelona pick it up…

Luuk de Jong’s first rat

2. Piqu released before half-time …No, Gerard Piqu was not injured when Ronald Koeman decided to take him out in the 33rd minute. In great difficulty and already warned, the central defender of Bara was close to the expulsion, hence the decision of the coach who took the opportunity to bring in the young midfielder Gavi. The technician thus abandoned his five defense, in vain. The latter will end even without Eric Garcia, sent off in the 87th minute.

3. Ronaldo saves Manchester United! In addition to becoming the most successful player in the history of the Champions League (178 matches in C1), Cristiano Ronaldo offered Manchester United an incredible success against Villarreal (2-1). It was clearly the Spaniards who dominated this meeting with many clear chances, and the deserved opening score of Paco Alcacer (53rd). But the Red Devils, without being brilliant, equalized on a superb flight from Alex Telles (60th), before the decisive goal of CR7 (90th + 5)! A great relief for the Mancuniens two weeks after their defeat in Bern (2-1).

4. De Gea, the other hero. Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United should not forget to thank David De Gea. Without the stops of the Spanish goalkeeper, the men of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely have taken the water in the first period! This performance confirms De Gea’s return to an excellent level this season.

5. Juve offer Chelsea. Largely dominated in the first period, Juventus Turin found the resources to surprise the Blues (1-0). Surprise, because Federico Chiesa (46th) only needed 10 seconds to score the only goal of the match at the start of the second period. A nice blow for the Bianconeri.





[? VIDEO – BUT] ? #UCL

??? CHELSEA SURPRISED ON THE JUVENTUS ENGAGEMENT!

? 13 seconds after the kick-off of the second half, Chiesa opens the scoring for the Bianconeri! Https: //t.co/OoaUoCyjCc – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) September 29, 2021

6. Lille badly paid. Despite a new rather convincing performance, LOSC still does not succeed in the Champions League. Taken home by Wolfsburg (0-0) two weeks ago, the Mastiffs were this time beaten Salzburg (2-1) by conceding two clear penalties, including the first on an unmanaged tackle from Sven Botman. The reduction in the score of Burak Yilmaz (62nd), thanks to a ball from goalkeeper Philipp Khn, unfortunately will not allow Lille to come back with a point. To read the report of the meeting, it’s here!

Botman conceded the first penalty

7. The new Bayern demonstration. As one might expect, Bayern Munich, having outclassed Bara (3-0), was ruthless for Dynamo Kiev (5-0). And guess who got a double in the first half? The inviting Robert Lewandowski (12th sp, 27th) of course. Also note an achievement signed by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (87th). Next opponent of the Bavarians in the Champions League, Benfica can tremble …

+ Find all the results, scorers, match sheets and standings by clicking here.

To react on the 2nd day of the Champions League, go below in the space add a comment …