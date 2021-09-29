The A220, the successful bet for Airbus

DECRYPTION – Once a commercial failure, this small “green” plane has become a source of growth.

The A220, entering the Air France fleet (read below), is a survivor of the great aeronautics saga. It is the story of an aircraft in commercial failure, in spite of its qualities, which had to change its name to establish itself with the airlines. Launched in 2008 at the Farnborough Airshow by the Canadian Bombardier, then global co-leader of regional jets, this small aircraft developed in two versions – 100 and 150 seats – was, until its entry into the Airbus range, shunned by airlines.

In great difficulty and in debt, Bombardier had to resolve, despite the injection of Quebec public funds, to sell the CSeries program with which it aimed to interfere in the global duopoly formed by Airbus and Boeing in airliners of more than 100 places. Proposed to Boeing who despised it, coveted by the Chinese Comac, who saw it as an ideal instrument to achieve a breakthrough in commercial aeronautics, the CSeries finally fell.