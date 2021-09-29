the academic Najla Bouden responsible for forming a government

She is the first woman in charge of this mission in the country, but President Kaïs Saïed has considerably reduced the prerogatives associated with this post.

Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed first tasked woman, Najla Bouden, with forming a government “a.s.a.p” in Tunisia, two months after the dismissal of the previous cabinet, the presidency announced Wednesday (September 29th). Born in 1958 and a scientist by training, Najla Bouden, originally from the city of Kairouan, was until then unknown to the general public. Najla Bouden will have to present a new government “in the next few hours or days”. Kaïs Saïed has repeatedly insisted on the character “historical” of this appointment, evoking “an honor for Tunisia and a tribute to Tunisian women”.





The powers granted to the Prime Minister were, however, considerably diminished by the “exceptional measures” adopted by the President on September 22. The decree of September 22 came to formalize the coup de force of July 25 of the president, by which he arrogated to himself full powers after having dismissed the Prime Minister. From now on, the Head of State himself chairs the Council of Ministers.