the agreement on the taxation of cross-border commuters who telework extended until the end of the year

The agreements guaranteeing the maintenance of the tax regime for cross-border workers working at home because of the Covid-19 epidemic are extended until December 31, 2021, the French Ministry of the Economy announced on Wednesday September 29. These agreements with Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland and Italy, established in March 2020 at the start of the health crisis, were to end on September 30.

They “provide that the days worked at home due to the health recommendations and instructions related to the Covid-19 epidemic may, optionally, be considered as days worked in the State where they usually exercise their activity and therefore remain taxable there “, according to the ministry’s press release.





In the case of Luxembourg, the days teleworked due to the health crisis are not counted against the 29 days usually teleworked from their home in France by cross-border workers while continuing to be taxed in the Grand Duchy.