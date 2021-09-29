the big mistake of Yilmaz which drives the LOSC

Red Bull Salzburg doubled the stake Wednesday against LOSC, in the group stage of the Champions League, on a second penalty converted by Karim Adeyemi, after a hand in the box from Burak Yilmaz.

A story of penalties. In the first period, it was in this exercise that Red Bull Salzburg opened the scoring against Lille on Wednesday in the group stage of the Champions League. Young German center-forward Karim Adeyemi (19) adjusted Ivo Grbic in the 35th minute of play after being mown in the box by Sven Botman.

Yilmaz at fault

At the start of the second half, it was again from the penalty spot that Adeyemi doubled down after a big mistake from Burak Yilmaz (53rd). The Turkish international, yet experienced from the top of his 36 years, was logically sanctioned for having countered the ball with his arm on a free kick at eighteen meters.

Two weeks ago, Lille attacked its European campaign with a frustrating draw against Wolfsburg (0-0), before stringing together two league wins against Reims (2-1) and Strasbourg (2-1). The reigning French champion hoped to confirm his recovery in Austria.

