The Cac 40 regains nearly 1% the day after a drop of more than 2%, News markets

The Paris Bourse recovered a little height on Wednesday the day after its largest drop since mid-August (-2.17%). The Cac 40 closed with a gain of 0.83% at 6,560.80 points. The market welcomed the lull in the US rate markets (the yield on the 10-year bond eased by nearly 4 basis points to just over 1.5% after peaking at over 1.6 % in session Tuesday) after the surge in yields triggered by fears of lasting inflation against a backdrop of soaring energy prices which, moreover, could cause a slowdown in economic growth.

The barrel of Brent North Sea, in decline most of the session, stabilized at the time of the close of European equity markets, around 79 dollars. According to the trade association American Petroleum Institute (API), weekly inventories have increased by more than 4 million barrels in the United States. An increase confirmed by the Department of Energy this afternoon (+ 4.58 million barrels against a drop of 2.48 million expected by the Bloomberg consensus strategists); this is the first increase in eight weeks.

Investors are cautiously retreating into risky assets, aware that there is no real alternative in a persistently low interest rate environment, even as the US Federal Reserve is preparing to reduce its support measures to the economy. The risk of federal government shutdowns also haunts the markets as the US debt ceiling is about to be exceeded.

The debt ceiling at the center of the debate

During their hearing by the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen both warned that a US default for lack of a postponement or raising of the Congressional debt ceiling would have catastrophic consequences. The day before, Senate Republicans blocked a Democrats’ proposal to raise the debt ceiling. According to Janet Yellen, this cap should be exceeded around October 18.





The boss of the US central bank also said that inflation is “High” and that it should stay that way for the next few months before slowing down. After asserting for several months that the rise in inflation will be transitory and that rates will remain low until 2024, “It is becoming increasingly clear that recent events are starting to spark fears among policymakers that a rate hike may well be on the table late next year, two years earlier than what had been integrated since March “, summarizes Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Yesterday’s losers today’s winners

Attacked yesterday after further signs of a slowdown in the Chinese economy, luxury goods rebounded today. Hermès International gained 1.17%, LVMH 1.23% and Kering 0.64%. Assimilated to the luxury sector, EssilorLuxottica garnered just over 2%.

Also under pressure yesterday, the technology compartment took off again in the wake of the easing observed on the bond market. Capgemini grew by 1% and STMicroelectronics 0.9%.

Better performance of the Cac 40, Airbus gained more than 3%. While travel restrictions are gradually lifted, Bernstein raised its recommendation on the title of the aircraft manufacturer from “market performance” to “outperformance” and raised its price target from 121 to 142 euros. The aircraft engine manufacturer Saffron ended up 2.6%.



