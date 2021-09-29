The CLCV association asks for less sweet recipes for yogurts and dairy products

Yoghurts and milk-based desserts “contain sometimes high sugar content”, according to a study by the association for the defense of consumers and CLCV users, published on Tuesday, which asks manufacturers to “improve their recipes”.

“The CLCV calls on manufacturers and distributors to improve their recipes by reducing as much as possible the amount of added sugar and the use of additives and flavorings”, she explains after having combed through “the packaging of 264 yoghurts and fresh flavored desserts ”, recorded in March 2021 in 9 major French retail chains.

Four lumps of sugar in a jar

The association has each time studied “their composition, their nutritional profile, the amount of fruit and the origin of the milk” and considers that these yogurts and fresh desserts “should be consumed occasionally because they sometimes contain sugars. high ”.

It targets in particular creams, mousses and flans “which contain the equivalent of four lumps of sugar for a 125g jar and which are mostly rated C or D (90%) on the NutriScore scale”.





Little fruit in fruit yogurts

“Eight out of ten products studied contain flavors, which are mainly natural, and seven out of ten products contain at least one additive, mainly thickeners and gelling agents”, she adds, while “for all the categories of products studied, at the ‘With the exception of plant-based yogurts, there are recipes without additives and without aromas ”, proof that this is possible.

In addition, the association points to the sometimes misleading presence of beautiful shiny fruits on the yoghurt pots… containing on average only 8% fruit. “In one in 10 products, there is not even any trace of fruit”, she regrets, proposing the establishment of “a minimum fruit threshold so that it can be highlighted on the packaging. “. Finally, if the milk of animal origin “is in the great majority French”, in 86% of yogurts and 70% of desserts, the origin of the milk of vegetable origin (soya, almonds, coconut, etc.) “remains unknown in 65%. of cases ”, denounces the CLCV, asking for more transparency in the matter.