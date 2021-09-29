The climate future will be disastrous, and those under 40 will be the first spectators, according to a study

It is not just an impression that over the years natural disasters and other dramatic climate-related events are becoming more frequent. This is indeed the reality we live in, and according to a new study, this trend will only increase for the next generations. In other words, children born today will live on a radically different planet from the generations that came before them.

According to the findings of the new study, published in the journal Science, generations to come will face a much higher number of environmental disasters and dangerous episodes due to extreme weather conditions, due to the largely uncontrolled progression of global climate change. It’s an alarming prognosis that should underline the importance of taking urgent and meaningful action to bring climate change under control.

This research is the first to thoroughly model extreme events and future climate scenarios and apply the projections to different demographic groups in order to quantify how individuals of different age groups around the world will face climate disasters. during their lifetime.

The evil is already done…

” We have found that anyone under the age of 40 today will live an unprecedented life in lifelong exposure to heat waves, droughts and floods. »Said to NBC News Wim Thiery, lead author of the study and climatologist at the Vrije Universitiet (Amsterdam, the Netherlands). ” This is true even in the most conservative scenarios. “.

To be more specific, what Thiery and his colleagues found is that children born today will experience seven times as many heat waves, twice as many wildfires, and about three times as many droughts as their grown-ups. parents. ” But droughts and heat waves could continue to become more extreme, making the problem even more serious than our study suggests. “, Thiery adds.

The researchers also looked at extreme events in isolation, meaning the study did not cover how the impacts of these disasters might be magnified if they coincide. ” There is a tendency for these things to happen at the same time », Says Thiery. ” Think of heat waves and droughts or river floods and tropical cyclones “.





To understand Thiery’s words, in a way, the damage is already done and the situation is only getting worse. Each generation will therefore be faced with a planet more devastated by climate than the one that preceded it.

Avoid the worst, it’s still possible

Much like the impacts of climate change we already face today, researchers predict that developing countries will bear most of the burden and that their wealthier neighbors will be able to avoid some of the worst changes.

” It should be a call to action “, Thiery told NBC. ” We have in our hands the possibility of avoiding the worst of global warming. For all who are alive today, we must fight climate change “.

According to Thiery, there is therefore still time to avoid some of the worst impacts of climate change if countries around the world sharply reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in the near future. There is still hope, but it is shrinking exponentially over the years.

Source: Science