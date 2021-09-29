After the demolition of informal settlements in the Caro Bolé district in Koungou, incidents took place on the night of Monday, September 27. The collective of the citizens of Mayotte law 1901 publishes a press release.

Mayotte the 1st

updated September 28, 2021



“Who makes the law in Mayotte?

The fire of the Koungou Town Hall and its municipal police to stop the destruction of the illegal slums is a brutal message of reprisals and threats, a challenge posed to the authorities who have allowed these lawless areas to flourish, which are bottle-fed. free water, pirate electricity, social aid and duly subsidized associations.

The foreigners in an irregular situation who appropriate the lands of Mahora and have raised their children at our expense in hatred of the Republic believe they now have control of the situation and want to roll back the police forces mobilized to destroy the illegal installations. . The voluntary destruction of public buildings representing our republican institutions, we have reached the point of no return as regards the questioning of the rule of law in the 101st French department. Faced with the insurrectionary climate on the island, the Collectif des Citoyens de Mayotte calls for a state of emergency in Mayotte and the sending of reinforcements to restore public order: the Republic can no longer retreat, Mayotte can no longer endure more. of terror. Faced with illegal immigration bringing 60% of foreigners to the island, the outburst of juvenile delinquency and the decline of institutions, our department is imploding.





A month after the visit of ministers Darmanin and Lecornu, Mayotte notes the absolute emptiness of official commitments and suffers the full brunt of the escalation of violence by gangs of young people who have been reigning terror for several years with complete impunity. The pupils go to school with fear in their stomachs in buses that are attacked and stoned every day; villages are the object of incendiary raids and machete attacks to terrorize the inhabitants; families, entrepreneurs, caregivers, officials are fleeing our island.

We suffer not only the violence of the criminals in liberty but also that of the authorities who repeat ad nauseam a discourse of integration with assisted employment for delinquents and of illegality premium with social housing for their parents. Not a word from the authorities for the suffering of our children traumatized by the attacks suffered, nothing for the disabled victims, no solution for the employees in danger on the front line.

The population of Mayotte is dying in general indifference: we are abandoned by the authorities and calls to take up arms to defend us are increasing. Mayotte does not need empty electoral promises but strong public action without which our island will fall into civil war. “