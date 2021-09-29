“The Days” reveal the conclusions of the investigation conducted by Canal +

Louise Bernard, edited by Clément Perruche



10:49 a.m., September 29, 2021



The information site “Les Jours” revealed the conclusions of the internal investigation carried out by Canal + following the “Pierre Ménès” affair. Seven people were reportedly victims of “sexist acts” by the famous football commentator. Pierre Ménès had however declared that the internal investigation had given nothing.

New twist in the Pierre Ménès affair. According to an internal survey of the Canal + group, including the information site Days reveals the findings, seven people were allegedly victims of “sexist or inappropriate behavior” by the famous football commentator. And in particular the journalist Marie Portolano, author of the documentary I’m not a bitch, I’m a journalist, at the origin of the case.





30 employees interviewed

In March, the journalist decided to break the silence and denounce the situation of sexual harassment she was experiencing within the sports editorial staff of Canal +, in a documentary which more widely denounced sexism in sports journalism. “If we can no longer say anything to a woman because she is a woman, that is sexist and unbearable”, defended the commentator in the documentary.

A total of 30 employees were interviewed by the management of the Canal + group. Twelve people were said to have witnessed acts of harassment committed by Pierre Ménès against these seven people, including five women.

Days specifies that the labor inspectorate reported the facts to his hierarchy, who should therefore refer the matter to the public prosecutor. These revelations contradict the statements of Pierre Ménès, who in a recent interview with PureMedia, had declared that the internal investigation had given nothing.