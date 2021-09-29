The decline continues in the hospital, the health pass for teenagers … an update on the coronavirus

New measures, new reports and highlights: the update of this Tuesday, September 28, 2021 on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in the world.

The situation in France

The number of people hospitalized is still on the decline. The number of people sick with Covid-19 and hospitalized was still on the decline on Tuesday, while vaccination is progressing slowly. According to data from Public Health France, 7,801 people are hospitalized because of Covid-19 – including 304 admissions in 24 hours -, against 7,980 on Monday. In critical care services, which welcome the most affected patients, the number of patients is 1,524 (against 1,571), 79 new admissions. The death toll stands at 116,615, including 89,780 in hospital and 60 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is stable at 1.2%, with 6,765 new cases confirmed since the day before. Regarding vaccination, 50,424,839 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 74.8% of the total population, against 74.7% on Monday) and 48,412,946 people are fully vaccinated (i.e. 71.8% of the total population against 71.7% Monday).

Health pass for teens. It is the turn of adolescents to have to present the famous QR code: from Thursday, minors aged at least 12 years and two months must be provided with the sanitary pass to take the train, go to the cinema or to the swimming pool. With the decline of the epidemic, the government hopes to soon be able to loosen the constraints weighing on the French. The obligation to wear a mask in primary school will therefore be lifted from October 4 in the departments least affected by the Covid-19 epidemic. But the health pass is currently maintained throughout France. A bill to extend it beyond November 15 is also being prepared. For teens at least 12 years old, the entry into force of this pass, initially scheduled for August 30, was postponed to September 30 after a vote by deputies in July. At the beginning of September, the government also decided to push back the entry age for the pass for young people by two months, in order to allow everyone to be vaccinated on time.

From Thursday, young minors must present the health pass to access the places and events where it is required (cinemas, sports halls, swimming pools, restaurants, cafes …). They must be provided with the QR code attesting to a complete vaccination, a negative test of less than 72 hours or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 dating at least 11 days and less than 6 months. On Sunday, Prime Minister Jean Castex indicated that the government wanted to maintain free tests for minors. These tests will be waived on October 15, except for medical reasons.

Sanofi stops development of its messenger RNA vaccine. The French pharmaceutical group Sanofi will not market a messenger RNA vaccine against Covid-19, relying on its other booster vaccine candidate in development, but still intends to use this new technology against other viruses. Sanofi believes its messenger RNA vaccine would hit the market too late.

N’Golo Kante positive. The midfielder of the France and Chelsea team N’Golo Kanté has tested positive, his coach announced on Tuesday, and will therefore miss the Champions League meeting against Juventus on Wednesday, one week before the next Blues match. against Belgium.





The situation in the world

The balance sheet in the world: More than 4.75 million dead. The pandemic has killed at least 4,752,875 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Tuesday at 10:00 GMT. The United States is the most affected country with 690,426 deaths, followed by Brazil (594,653), India (447,373), Mexico (275,676) and Russia (205,531). The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

Record of deaths in Russia, and record of cases in Serbia. Russia recorded a new record of daily deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, with 852 deaths, vaccination remaining laborious and containment measures absent despite the wave of the Delta variant. Serbia recorded more than 8,100 new infections on Tuesday, a record since the start of the pandemic, but the authorities have not imposed any restrictions to combat this upsurge.

The state of emergency in Japan is coming to an end. Japan will emerge from the state of emergency imposed since July on part of the country in the face of the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Tuesday, while the health situation has improved markedly in recent weeks. The current restrictions, which mainly consist in asking bars and restaurants to close earlier and not to serve alcohol and event organizers to limit the number of spectators, had been introduced in mid-July, before the Tokyo Olympics. .

Joe Biden received his third dose of the vaccine. US President Joe Biden, 78, received his third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine live on television on Monday, to encourage eligible Americans to do the same. The United States last week authorized the injection of a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for people 65 and over, as well as for those at “risk”, including due to a job exposing them particularly to the virus. “I know it wouldn’t sound like, but I’m over 65,” the US president joked in a brief speech before the sting. Then president-elect, Joe Biden had received the first doses on December 21, 2020 then on January 11, also broadcast live to encourage the population to be vaccinated. About 77% of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Boosters are important, but the most important thing we can do is immunize more people,” said the president. He is due to travel to Chicago on Wednesday “to talk about why it is so important that more businesses impose a vaccine requirement,” he said. This type of obligation, which is not established at the federal level in the United States, is seen as a major tool in order to increase the number of people immunized. He said First Lady Jill Biden would also receive her booster dose. Some 60 million Americans are now eligible to receive a third dose of Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine six months after their second injection, said Mr. Biden on Friday, at the end of a regulatory marathon that highlighted the divisions of the scientific community on the matter.

The American health authorities finally recommended this booster dose for three categories of the population: people aged 65 and over, those between 18 and 64 years old with risk factors for developing a serious form of the disease (diabetes, obesity, etc. .), as well as those very exposed to the coronavirus within the framework of their work or their place of life. This last category, which is very broad, includes teachers, supermarket employees, people working in the health sector, prisoners and people in shelters for the homeless. A total of 20 million people received their second dose long enough ago to already be able to receive the third, Biden said on Friday, predicting that all Americans could probably, eventually, receive a booster.