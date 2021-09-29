the decline in the epidemic continues with 573 new cases in one week

573 new cases in one week

The spread of the virus continues to decline in Martinique, according to figures released by the ARS today (Tuesday, September 28). The decrease in contaminations continues, and the hospital pressure drops, but remains high.

Indeed, the ARS counts 573 new cases of Covid-19 in the territory from September 20 to 26, against 787 last week.

Other indicators continue to decline as well. The positivity rate stands at 4.8% compared to 7.3% last week. The incidence rate is 160 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. A figure also down compared to last week (219 per 100,000), but still well above the alert threshold established at 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.





On the other hand, since the start of the vaccination campaign in Martinique, 104,797 people have had a complete vaccination schedule (1st and 2nd doses), or 33.1% of the population over 12 years old.

26 new deaths and 54 people in intensive care

At the same time, hospital pressure and the number of deaths remain high at the Martinique CHU.

26 new deaths are to be deplored in one week, bringing to 626 the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 at the Martinique University Hospital since the start of the epidemic on the island in March 2020.

Today (Tuesday September 28), 54 people are in intensive care (against 84 last week). In all, 213 patients are hospitalized today due to Covid, up from 246 last week. Among them, 160 are hospitalized at the CHUM and 53 at the Clinique Saint-Paul.

Find the evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic in Martinique and Guadeloupe on our graph.