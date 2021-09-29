the derisory value of the workforce of Sheriff Tiraspol, who beat Real

Sheriff Tiraspol created a resounding feat by winning the field of Real Madrid (1-2) on Tuesday in the Champions League with a workforce whose value represents 1.5% of that of the Spaniards.

The mere presence of Sheriff Tiraspol in the group stage of the Champions League was already a feat. After two days, the unexpected Moldovan club is even stronger: it leads Group D ahead of Real Madrid, Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk. With a full card: two wins in two games, including a resounding feat, Tuesday, on the field of Real (1-2) holder (and by far) of the record for victories in the competition (13).

The men of Ukrainian Yuriy Vernydub did it without stars and with a workforce whose total value is estimated at 12.38 million euros by the site Transfermarkt. Far, very very far from that of Real Madrid, valued at nearly 800 million euros (793.5 exactly).

The group is very international with only seven players with Moldovan nationality. Greek, Brazilian, Russian, Malian or other African countries (Ghana, Guinea…) players make it up. All of them are unknown to the general public. There is also the Luxembourger, Sébastien Thil, author of the fantastic goal of the victory at the Bernabéu.





A zero euro transfer window

The club, which makes its presence on the European scene a political issue, does not spend much in transfer compensation. He paid nothing last summer by strengthening himself with free players (Luvannor, Nikolov, BAsit, Bruno, Evangelou, Kolovos, loans from Athanasiadis and Zapata). Far from the 30 million euros spent by Real Madrid to recruit Eduardo Camavinga.

These limited resources did not prevent the predictions from being foiled since the qualifiers with qualifying at the expense of Red Star Belgrade and Dinamo Zagreb, in particular. Before affording the Madrid ogre. A way to place Tiraspol on the map of Europe. A location not at all obvious with regard to the particular geopolitical profile of Petit Poucet.

The Sheriff represents the capital of a pro-Russian separatist state, Transdniestria, of some 470,000 inhabitants who seceded, in the wake of the fall of the USSR in 1991, from the rest of Moldova, one of the countries of Most overlooked Europe. Since then, Transdniestria, protected by Russian soldiers, has been de facto independent, even if no country in the world has recognized it. But in terms of football, and in order to be in the UEFA system, Tiraspol, a city of 100,000 residents, is playing well in the Moldovan league. Competition in which the Sheriff has won 19 of the last 21 editions.