the director of a cybersecurity company arrested for high treason

The director of the Russian cybersecurity company, Group-IB, was arrested and remanded in custody for two months, the Russian courts suspecting of “high treason“, Said Wednesday, September 29 the competent body.

Founded 18 years ago, this company specializing in the detection and prevention of cyberattacks is a “official partner of Interpol and Europol», According to his site. She is a leader in the Russian market and works in many foreign countries. The Lefortovsky court in Moscow on Tuesday ordered, according to a statement, to detain Ilia Satchkov, founder and head of Group-IB, until November 27. Searches targeted the company’s Moscow offices on Tuesday.





Trials held behind closed doors

The court does not give any details of what is alleged against the entrepreneur, as is usually the case in cases of high treason. “The administration and legal services of the group seek to clarify this situation.“, Said for its part on Wednesday Group-IB in a press release, assuring that the company continued to provide”the security of its customers’ data and the functioning of all its services“.

The trials for “spying” Where “high treason», Still held in camera and the details of which are secret, have multiplied in recent years in Russia, the authorities regularly claiming to foil plots or operations of the West. In August, a scientist at the head of a research institute specializing in hypersonic technologies was arrested, accused of having transmitted to a “foreign citizen” from “secret informationRelated to his research.

Another controversial spy case involves ex-journalist Ivan Safronov, who specializes in defense issues, claiming his innocence. In an article published in July, he denounced the arbitrariness of the security services and the justice system which supports these cases. According to Safronov, the repressive system is such that “anyone who has had contact with a foreigner“Can potentially be accused of”treason” in Russia.