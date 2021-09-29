the disturbing camping trip of the Laundrie family

Brian Laundrie’s lawyer confirmed on Tuesday that his client and parents went camping in early September, while Gabby Petito had yet to be officially reported missing.

What do Brian Laundrie’s parents know about Gabby Petito’s death? Why didn’t they ask each other when their son came home on his own on the 1ster September after months of traveling with his fiancée? Are they protecting the 23-year-old who is himself missing today while he is wanted by the police? All these questions are still unanswered in the investigation into the death of Gabby Petito, described as a homicide by the police. New revelations on Tuesday cast further doubt on the Laundrie family, who swear they don’t know anything about this story and claim they have no idea where Brian is.

ABC7, which cites public documents from the state of Florida, reports that Roberta Laundrie, Brian’s mother, has booked at a Fort campground. De Soto in Pinellas County, twice in early September. The documents show that Roberta registered on September 6 or 8, but eventually left on September 7. Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed that Brian and his parents Roberta and Chris went camping together on those dates and returned together. At that time, Gabby had not yet been officially reported missing by her parents. It wasn’t until September 11, ten days after Brian returned home on his own in their van, that the Petitos notified the police, worried they hadn’t heard from since the end of August. .





The revelations follow claims by famous media bounty hunter Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, who explained that Brian had fled following a camping trip with his parents. What the Laundrie lawyer formally refutes, confirming that the three returned home together on September 7. According to “Dog The Bounty Hunter”, the Laundries would have actually visited the campsite twice, first on 1er to September 3 then from September 6 to 8. It was during the second visit that the parents allegedly left Brian behind to allow him to hide. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have no idea where Brian is. They are worried and hope that the FBI will be able to locate him ”, affirmed Monday Steven Bertolino. A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie. His parents say he went to the Carlton reserve, which covers more than 10,000 hectares. But for now, it remains untraceable.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gabby’s family texted Brian, begging him to surrender. They again accused the young man’s family of not wanting to cooperate by not saying what they know. “The Laundries didn’t help us find Gabby, they sure won’t help us find Brian.” So Brian, we ask you to surrender, ”their lawyer Richard Stafford said. Gabby’s body was discovered in Wyoming on September 19 and police have confirmed it was a homicide without revealing the cause of her death yet. Many witnesses said they saw the couple arguing during their trip, including to Utah on August 12. Following this quarrel, the police had to intervene and Gabby was filmed in tears in the back of their vehicle. His funeral took place on Sunday on Long Island, in the presence of his relatives and friends who came to pay him a final tribute.