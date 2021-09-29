the early summary of episode 1025 of Thursday, September 30

Victoire wakes up and seems to be the victim of hallucinations in Tomorrow is ours. Maud only has eyes for Jack. For their part, Chloe and Alex are very tempted to extend their parenthesis to spend time together.
Thursday September 30 in Tomorrow belongs to us, Sandrine and Georges are worried about Victoire who is not yet awake. William is cautious about the patient's condition, which could take time to recover from the anesthesia. Flore and Chloe exchange some news on the outskirts of the hospital, Sandrine joins them, and they support their friend. Victoire wakes up but does not seem quite conscious and sees a man sitting on a chair in her room. She is hallucinating and seems to be having a panic attack. William tries to reassure Georges and Sandrine, very worried. A little later, Samuel visits Victoire whom he finds curled up on the floor at the foot of her bed. She said to him, trembling: "I am scared."He tells the scene to William, who goes to see Renaud to ask him if he thinks he has made a medical error. Renaud assures him that no. In the middle of the night, Victoire sees the man who says to her:"well then, it's just me."She screams for help.
Maud falls for Jack
In high school, Maud chats with Jack, who is reading a work by Turgenev. The two teenagers talk about literature. In progress, François questions Maud, who seems absorbed by the admiration she has for Jack. She hesitates and Jack whispers the answer to her. She thanks her classmate several times after that. Arriving at the Spoon, she confesses to Camille that she is in love with Jack.
Flore puts an end to Chloé and Alex’s project
Chloe comes home and gives Alex the news of Victoire. He asks her if she wants him to sleep at her place again that night to take care of Celeste the next day. What Chloe is quick to accept. Camille picks up some things to bring them to her father, but when she joins her mother, the latter offers to drop them off at Xavier's hotel in her place. Céleste seems to be better and will be able to return to the nursery, but Alex and Chloe both want to take care of their daughter a little longer, and thus spend time together. Flore then arrives, and learning that the little one is better, she invites Alex to dinner and thus puts an end, without knowing it, to Alex and Chloe's plans.
Raphaëlle tries to seduce Xavier
For her part, Raphaëlle goes to Xavier's hotel so that he does not spend the evening alone. When he suggests that she go out to dinner, she then launches at him, eye to eye and languid gaze: "we could perhaps find ourselves as before …"