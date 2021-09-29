The easing in yields offers a lull to equities



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS PROGRESS AT MID-SESSION

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – Wall Street is expected to rise and European stock markets advance at mid-session Wednesday, with stocks erasing some of their heavy losses from the day before amid a lull in bond markets, although concerns of the moment are far from appeased.

Futures on major New York indices are signaling an open up 0.55% for the Dow Jones, 0.66% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 and 0.88% for the Nasdaq.

In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 1.2% to 6,584.39 points around 11:00 GMT. In London, the FTSE 100 takes 0.87% and in Frankfurt, the Dax advances by 1%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is up 1.15%, the FTSEurofirst 300 by 1.08% and the Stoxx 600 by 0.98%.

The latter lost 2.18% on Tuesday, its worst one-session performance in nearly two and a half months, and the S&P 500 lost 2.04%, its largest percentage decline since May, amid rising prices. bond yields, concerns about inflation in the United States as in Europe and uncertainty about the ceiling of the American public debt.

But now is the time for relaxation in government bond markets, even if the expected interventions of several leaders of major central banks at the ECB Forum in Frankfurt, from 12:00 GMT, are likely to influence the general feeling.

Investors also continue to monitor news from China, on power shortages as well as the financial situation of real estate giant Evergrande. The price of the latter jumped 14.98% in Hong Kong after the announcement of the sale of a stake in Shengjing Bank for 9.99 billion yuan (approximately 1.3 billion euros).

In the United States, the suspense remains on the risk of a new “shutdown”, a closure of federal administrations in the absence of a financing law, but Democrats from both chambers of Congress hope to have a text adopted during the day. provisional which would extend the deadline to December 3.





VALUES IN EUROPE

The rebound in European equities is benefiting all sectors of the quotation but the most marked increases are for those who had suffered the most on Tuesday: the Stoxx high technology index for example recovered 1.56% the day after a 4.8% drop.

Semiconductor manufacturers also benefit from the solid forecasts presented by the Dutch ASML: the latter gained 2.19%, ASM International 7.66%, STMicroelectronics 1.38%.

In Paris, Airbus takes 2.93% after raising Bernstein’s recommendation to “outperform”, which the intermediary motivates by improving the economy and visibility on the air transport market.

RATE

Yields on US Treasuries are down again, with the ten-year falling below 1.5% after hitting 1.567% on Tuesday, its highest level since mid-June. The two-yearR and the five-year are also declining after having climbed to their highest point since the first quarter of 2020.

The downturn began on Tuesday after the results of a seven-year Treasury auction showing demand still solid despite the prospect of a decrease in Federal Reserve purchases.

In Europe, the German ten-year fell nearly two basis points to -0.221% after having risen above -0.2% the day before for the first time in nearly three months. The decline is more marked for ten years in France (-2.5 points to 0.129%) and Italy (-4.3 points to 0.8147%).

CHANGES

Despite the decline in Treasuries yields and the risk of a shutdown, the dollar remains on an upward trend and posted a new high of nearly 11 months against the other major currencies (+ 0.07%).

The euro fell back to $ 1.1656, its lowest level since November 4.

The yen has shown no noticeable reaction to Fumio Kishida’s election as head of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party (PLD), virtually assuring him of becoming prime minister.

OIL

The price of oil fell for the second session in a row, a decline helped by market reports that inventories of crude, gasoline and distillates in the United States increased last week.

Brent drops 0.48% to $ 78.71 per barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) yields 0.52% to $ 74.90.

(Report Marc Angrand, edited by Blandine Hénault)