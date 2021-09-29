the end of the subway ticket book, it is from October 14

In March 2022, ticket books will no longer be able to be purchased across the entire RATP network.

After so many years of loyal service, the famous cardboard ticket book is being pushed into retirement. On October 14, it will be withdrawn from the vending machines of around a hundred stations in the RATP network, in Paris and the surrounding areas.

Secondly, in January 2022, 176 other stations will stop selling it. Finally, March 2022 will see its withdrawal from sales of ATMs and counters throughout the RATP network.

The RATP details more precisely the stations in which these sales will gradually disappear

The single ticket or the origin-destination ticket that allows travel in the suburbs will continue to be sold in cardboard boxes. In addition, you will be able to validate your unused cardboard t + tickets, even after March 2022.





Digital alternatives

The RATP thus wants to encourage users to resort to alternatives deemed more practical than the legendary cardboard notebook. The transport company indicates that, on a book, 1 in 10 tickets on average is not used because it has been lost, forgotten or damaged. Each year, nearly 5 million tickets are demagnetized due to their proximity to keys or coins. The RATP also stresses that a subway ticket thrown on the ground takes a year to decompose, which is as long as a cigarette butt.

You used to buy these notebooks? No worries ! Contactless t + ticket books will be available. You can load them on a pass called Navigo Easy. This pass is sold at a price of 2 euros but the notebooks will be sold 2 euros cheaper than cardboard notebooks (14.90 euros against 16.90 euros). The Navigo Easy pass can be recharged from the vending machines of all the stations but also from your smartphone. This pass is not nominative and can therefore be loaned.