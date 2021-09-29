the enormous anger of Jenifer who will upset the cross battles of The Voice All-Stars

During the first prime of the cross battles of The Voice All-Stars, broadcast this Saturday, October 2 at 9:05 p.m. on TF1, Jenifer will experience a particularly moving moment. The historic coach of the tele-hook will even threaten to leave the show.
Forget everything you thought of The Voice All-Stars ! After touching blind auditions marked by a moving reunion between the coaches and their talents, the TF1 tele-hook go turn into a Roman arena from this Saturday night! With the launch of the hard and sometimes cruel stage of the cross battles, the tension will rise crescendo. To avoid losing talents, Jenifer, Florent Pagny, Mika,Zazie and Patrick Fiori will have to play strategy under penalty of finding himself -potentially- without any talent during the live semi-final scheduled for Saturday, October 16.
“I am shocked. I’m leaving the show. I do not continue “
This first evening of cross-battles will be the scene of unsuspected twists and turns. We tell you right away: some potential winners of this The Voice All-Starswill be eliminated this Saturday evening… Result: the coaches will often lose their Latin. “It’s horrible. I start to faint as I don’t sing, do nothing“, Zazie even launched to his comrades before one of these fights.
This is without counting on Jenifer’s reaction during a cross-battle. According to our information, the historical coach of the program will even threaten to “leave the show“and not to continue filming for the rest of the season.”I am shocked. I’m leaving the show. I do not continue“, she will launch to Mika in the early evening. And when Nikos Aliagas give him the floor to explain himself, Jenifer will not fail to underline his annoyance. “Frankly, I’m a little confused. I confess … I absolutely should not react like that. But I am in the most total misunderstanding. I am extremely disappointed“, she will explain before Florent Pagny bounces by adding:”It is a battle that should not be done …“. But what will happen? What talents will compete? Who will be the talents eliminated? You will have to tune in to TF1 this Saturday, October 2, from 9:05 pm, to find out.
“I am in the most total misunderstanding“
During the Cross Battles, this stage launched for the first time last season, Nikos Aliagas give the hand to a coach who will have to choose one of his talents to challenge another team. The other coach then responds to this attack by choosing one of his talents to face. The two selected competitors will sing, in turn, a song of their choice. At the end of the two performances, the 101 people present in the room vote, using an electronic box, for their preferred candidate. Whoever wins the most votes qualifies for the semi-final live, the other is eliminated …
