The explosive cocktail that is blasting us in the face

As everything seemed to settle, calm down and return to normal after the “Evergrande Affair,” the planets suddenly began to line up in an extremely dangerous and delicate congfiguration. It feels like we’re at the start of the movie Armageddon, except Bruce Willis isn’t here to save Earth. Yes, when you put the words “inflation”, “tapering”, “longer than expected”, “higher yields” and “debt ceiling” in the same sentence, it often ends with blood on the walls. And that’s what happened yesterday.

The Audio of September 29, 2021



https://www.investir.ch/app/uploads/laudio-du-29-septembre-2021.mp3

Download the podcast (.mp3)

Are you sure the parachute is properly hooked up?

I’m not going to draw you a picture, but what was said yesterday and the analysis that we made of it, foreshadows a rotten month – and to top it off, the month in question is a worst stock market months in history. Suffice to say that the perfect storm almost seems to be looming. So, are we going to do as last year: retest the lows of the last few days before leaving for the end-of-year rally? Or, this time everything is screwed up and the market will really put an end to this ultra-resistant “bull market”, knowing that if it is the case, all these stimuli that have been sold to us since? months will have been for nothing …

Clever who could say it, but let’s say that Mr. Powell’s words yesterday were not reassuring and after his flat and uninteresting speech he gave last week, we did not expect a blow in traitor like that. However, one could say that one had seen the thing coming, but that would be a presumptuous one. Even if my column on yesterday’s energy crisis can perfectly serve as “I told you so”. Regardless, I don’t want to and I’m not going to fool myself because to be blunt, I didn’t want to believe it myself. Yet yesterday, in the words of Powell we immediately felt that there was a new player in the game and that he was going to have to be reckoned with.

Powell makes a 90 degree turn

While last Wednesday the FED speech expressed only total boredom and an excitement that reminded a little that of a lottery in an EMS, yesterday the testimony of the boss of the FED in front of his masters – in other words: the class American policy – will have had a completely different flavor, a flavor that was far from the “gourmand-crunchy” of Cyril Lignac, but which came closer to the “spiciness-which-pulls-the-mouth” of Mr. Lee, the restaurant’s cook Chinese who is downstairs from where I live (well when you could still go there without showing your health pass, your criminal record extract and an autographed photo of Alain Berset).

Indeed, Jerome Powell seems to have realized that with oil exploding, coal and gas rising to the sky and nuclear suddenly becoming popular (even Musk said last night that nuclear is so cool. ), it will not be easy to keep inflation under control, let alone transitory.

And as much to tell you that when the beloved President of the FED tells you that inflation is changing status on Facebook and going from “under control” to “let’s have some fun”, the market suddenly goes in. panic mode because everything that we have been sold for months is called into question, we realize that the month of October is coming and that in 1987, the crash was in October and that ‘in addition, we suddenly remember that the last time we had the first months of the year with such a spectacular performance on the rise, it was in 1987. Anyway, yesterday Powell did not spoke for a very long time, but listening to him speak, it was as encouraging as if he had arrived with a lit cigar in a building where there was a gas leak on the first floor and 8,000 liters of gasoline stored on the ground floor.

Energy crisis (BIS)

Mr. Powell’s sudden concern has therefore triggered a massive sell-off on everything technology. Finally, especially on technology because the 10-year yields suddenly take the elevator and when the returns take the elevator, we no longer like the growth sector that tech represents. The 10-year US suddenly offered a return of 1.53%, which is clearly impressive when you consider that if you had invested in Tesla for 12 months, you would already be performing over 70%. We understand that buying 10 years old is much sexier and just the idea of ​​knowing that you will have to wait only 50 years to have the same performance clearly explains the desire of yesterday, the desire to go invest in the 10-year US – not to mention that the 10-year in question could well fail in three weeks if these stupid Democrats and these asshole Republicans cannot come to an agreement.

Short. We are not going to argue on the subject, but let’s say that yesterday the market had a “Pavlovian” reflex which is articulated in several movements:





Movement 1: do you realize that Powell is losing control over inflation, the price of energy and his chances of being re-elected in February?

Movement 2: you observe the energy prices, you pull the charts and you realize that indeed oil is not ready to fall and that 153% of American investment banks have a target of $ 100 for Christmas (the same investment banks that have a target of 100,000 on Bitcoin which is trading miserably at $ 42,000 three months from the Christmas tree).

Movement 3: You wonder what could go down if the yields go up.

Movement 4: you take out your finance lessons to find the answer

Movement 5: you realize that you have to sell everything that is growth

Movement 6: you sell everything that is growth

Movement 7: you run out into the street and you yell at anyone who wants to hear it that we are all going to die and that WE ARE SOON IN OCTOBER !!!!

Movement 8: you go home running ever faster and waving your arms in the air shouting “OH MY GOD, OH MY GOD”

Movement 9: go to bed

Movement 10: you wake up and realize that futures are up 0.5%

And there we actually realize that transitory inflation is not won. That the tapering could well start in 10 days and that maybe it has ALREADY started and that in addition, if it is; rates will rise in January 2022. In conclusion, the 50-day moving average has acted as a “wall” and erased the post-Evergrande rebound and will make us wonder what we are going to be able to do in October , apart from selling everything and going on a pilgrimage to the territory of the Bears.

Asia in “aaaahhhh” mode

After the West, it is the turn of the East. Suddenly everyone sees the yield on the 10-year US rising to at least 1.8% and it’s red everywhere. The Nikkei is down nearly 2%, Hong Kong is down 0.8% and China is down almost 2% as well, although Evergrande is selling a stake in a bank to collect loose change for it. honor his debts. As much to say to you that the atmosphere is frankly disgusting and if it weren’t for the US futures which are resolutely on the rise, I believe that I would go back to bed and put myself in the Lateral Safety Position while waiting for better days. Days like spring.

For the rest, Cryptos are in free fall and nobody wants them anymore, Bitcoin is close to 42,000, Ether is at 2,900 and LuckySevenToken is down 60% – well, at the same time, I don’t even know what it is. On the oil side, it’s at $ 74.28 and is pulling back nicely after once again failing the $ 76.50 resistance – finally, now that everyone agrees that oil can ONLY go up. , it will eventually drop. And then the gold, which is supposed to comfort us in these troubled times, is sliding towards the depths of the rankings. The yellow metal trades at $ 1,738.

For the news of the day

In the news of the day, there is inflation that scares everyone, there is Yellen who scares everyone and for once it’s not because of one of his tailors, but because of the debt ceiling. Powell’s back-up is very worried that the congressional clowns are unable to come to an agreement and are more concerned with who has the bigger ego. We are talking about Sanofi which is stopping the development of its anti-covid vaccine with arn because they are one car behind the competition and if they release it when everyone is cured, it does not make sense . Rumor has it that they will go into the submarine business. Or in the sale of Rafales. Or throw eggs at Macron.

Otherwise in the REALLY interesting stuff, Musk thinks nuclear is too cool. He also believes that the government should not regulate crypto and he also said he will send Jeff Bezos a silver medal because as of yesterday Musk is richer than him. When we see what we see, when we hear what we hear, I think we can largely wonder if he is not just completely stupid at times. Still on Musk, Lucid will deliver his first cars next month, just to walk on Tesla’s flower beds. And then Powell thinks that the USA is still far from full employment and in France, Marine Le Pen is falling in the polls while Zemmour and Mélenchon are on the rise.

Frankly, I would have the right to vote in France, I think I would break both arms, because no matter what you vote, it will necessarily be pathetically null. Be careful, I am not saying that it is better in Switzerland, it is true that one can wonder how Parmelin is where he is.

Numbers of the day

As for the day on the economic side, there will be the pending homes sales in the USA, as well as the oil inventories. And then, after last Friday, Monday and Tuesday, we will have Christine Lagarde who will speak. She must really get bored in her office, because it’s almost everyday that she talks and worse: today is TWICE! I think she should apply for a daily show on TF1 or M6 – which would be the same.

For now, futures are on the rise and the rest is in PLS. Have a great day and see you tomorrow, just to see if there is still hope or if we just watch the market fall until November.

Until tomorrow !

Thomas Veillet

