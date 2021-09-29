More

    the French hydrogen car exceeds 1,000 orders

    The startup Hopium announces that it has passed the milestone of 1,000 pre-orders for the Machina, its very first hydrogen car.

    Barely three months after the presentation of the first prototype, Hopium says it has already received 1,000 pre-orders for its top-of-the-range Machina saloon running on hydrogen.

    “I would like to welcome future users of the Hopium Machina to our community,” said Olivier Lombard, boss and founder of Hopium. “By reserving their model first, they showed both their support for our project and their enthusiasm for hydrogen technology, the energy source of the future,” he continued.


    Remember that these are pre-orders. With a first payment limited to € 410, it is not impossible that a certain number of curious fell in love with the car without any real intention of going until the signing of the order form.

    1,000 km of autonomy

    Presented as the first 100% French hydrogen sedan, the Hopium Machina accumulates 500 horsepower and announces a range of 1000 kilometers with a full tank.

    Announced at more than 120,000 €, the hydrogen car of Hopium should start its deliveries by 2025, date on which the manufacturer expects a turnover of 120 million euros.


