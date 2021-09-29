the government is studying “additional actions” for consumers

In front of the deputies, Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed that the executive was looking for new options to lighten the consumer bill, in addition to the exceptional check of 100 euros promised in December.

The government, faced with a surge in energy prices, and in particular gas, is studying “additional” compensation “actions that will be presented in the next few days”, in addition to the exceptional check of 100 euros for low-income households , Prime Minister Jean Castex announced to deputies on Tuesday.

It thus confirms information from AFP given earlier in the day on new measures proposed “before the end of October”.

“I do not want to go into details but we are working on additional measures”, had already announced Tuesday morning on Europe 1 the spokesman of the government Gabriel Attal, without giving details on the deadlines.

Noting that “the increases are accelerating”, the executive therefore seeks to “anticipate” to “mitigate the effect of these increases” and will announce new measures “before the end of October,” said a government source at the ‘AFP.

No VAT touch

According to this source, these measures aimed at households but also at companies, would not necessarily be tax levers (VAT) or a new extension to the energy check, but could concern upstream smoothing mechanisms in the construction of the price.





On Monday, the energy regulator announced a 12.6% increase including tax on October 1 in regulated gas prices applied by Engie, in the wake of rising market prices.

“Today there are indeed energy prices which are increasing in France as in our neighbors due to a very strong economic recovery”, underlined Gabriel Attal.

After the “measures taken on purchasing power (…) in addition to the energy check that has been increased by 100 euros for 6 million households, we are obviously considering other measures, in particular with regard to the price. gas, ”he added.

Electricity price discussions

Prices are at high levels in Europe for various reasons: low stocks, high demand in Asia, inability of Norway and Russia to increase their deliveries.

The subject is all the more thorny as an increase in regulated electricity prices should normally follow early next year.

Discussions are underway, the president of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) said on Tuesday, warning against the forecasts.

“We still have to work all October, all November, until December 15, there is a budget that will be voted on in Parliament, prices that will arrive, there are negotiations that are underway. time to talk about it, but time to think about it, “said Jean-François Carenco on BFM Business.