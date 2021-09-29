The hidden treasure of a Finistère mansion up for auction

A treasure of 239 crowns and Louis d’Or dating from the 17th century, found in 2019 in a manor of Plovézet, is auctioned in Angers, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The value of the loot is estimated between 250,000 and 300,000 euros, that will be divided between the employees and the owners of the mansion.

It is a surprise that this couple from Finistère is not ready to forget. After buying a mansion in Plozévet in 2012, the owners decided to call on stonemasons seven years later to renovate their habitat. During the renovation work, the workers found no less than 239 crowns and Louis d’Or within the walls of the manor. Rare coins minted in the 17th century which represent the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV.





“The first part of the find was a box that fell when they dropped the stones. It fell apart and there were the pieces inside. And then on top of that beam there was there was a cloth purse which also disintegrated and the coins fell to the ground “, says François Mion, owner of the mansion.

Estimated between € 250,000 and € 300,000, these pieces will be auctioned in Angers on September 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. For Florian d’Oysonville, numismatist and auctioneer, it is “a rather exceptional treasure”. The proceeds from the sale will be shared equally between the owner couple and the workers.