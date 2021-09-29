“The hijacking of the Constitution represents a threat to human rights”

To stay up to date on African news, subscribe to the “Monde Afrique” newsletter from this link. Every Saturday at 6 a.m., find a week of current events and debates treated by the editorial staff of World Africa.

During a demonstration against the coup by President Kaïs Saïed, in Tunis, on September 26, 2021. ZOUBEIR SOUISSI / REUTERS

Tribune. The authoritarian turn in Tunisia, which began on July 25 with the suspension of Parliament, has now been confirmed unequivocally. On September 22, President Kaïs Saïed took a further step by deciding to suspend certain chapters of the 2014 Constitution, to assume full executive and legislative powers and to supervise the revision of the fundamental law himself. helping a commission of experts.





The decree which confirms these decisions gives the measure of the vast power that the president has just granted himself unilaterally. Kaïs Saïed can now legislate by decree-law to change texts relating to the organization of political parties, associations and their financing, the press and information, justice, freedoms and human rights and up to ‘the Personal Status Code, which regulates family law in Tunisia. The list is giddy.

But what is worse is that the decree specifies that these interventions are not susceptible to any recourse. It also abolishes “the provisional body for the control of constitutionality of laws” which had been created by the Constitution of 2014 pending the establishment of the Constitutional Court – which never saw the light of day – to ensure that laws adopted by Parliament would not contravene the Basic Law.

Admittedly, it is said in the text presented on September 22 that “When enacting these decree-laws, the achievements in terms of human rights and freedoms guaranteed by the national and international legal system may not be undermined”. But the absence of any supervisory power, in particular any body to review these decisions, is in itself already a weakening of the protection of human rights.

International law obliges states to put in place effective remedies for human rights violations and the fact that the president establishes such an exceptional situation for an indefinite period is worrying to say the least.

Sledgehammer

The 2014 Constitution is the fruit of a real political epic in post-revolution Tunisia. Antagonistic forces clashed for three years to reach a consensus on the definition of the institutional, political and legal bases of the national coexistence. This is to say if the presidential deletion of the Constitution represents, in form and in substance, a real threat to these rights.

