the hotel and catering industry in a better situation than other sectors, according to a study

Companies in sectors that have been closed for health reasons ” are in a better financial situation Than those of other sectors, says the deputy chairman of the Economic Analysis Council.

The solvency of SMEs and VSEs is on average better than at the start of the health crisis, the situation having particularly improved in accommodation and catering, according to a study published Wednesday by the Economic Analysis Council (CAE) .

Companies in sectors that have at one time been closed for health reasons “are in good financial position and even in better financial situation than non-S1 sectors“, That is to say which did not appear on the list of companies helped because administratively closed, explained to AFP Philippe Martin, deputy chairman of the CAE and co-author of the study.

This is the result he describes as “surprising»After having analyzed the anonymized data of 100,000 bank accounts of VSEs and SMEs of CIC between November 2019 and August 2021. CAE researchers were interested in the financial situation of companies through their net debt, that is to say to their debt less cash and savings.





Creative destruction

It is in accommodation and catering that they found the highest percentage of companies whose financial situation is “good” Where “very good“, Which very clearly indicates the presence of”overcompensation mechanismsBy the aid of the difficulties of this sector stricken by the health crisis, according to Mr. Martin. “A few months ago we were still in a situation where we heard restaurant owners say that 40% to 50% of restaurants were going to go bankrupt, which is not at all what we see“Says the economist. However, the improvement in this sector is not true for Île-de-France, which is very dependent on foreign customers.

In construction, a sector less helped by the solidarity fund, the share of companies whose financial situation is judged “very weakHas increased since the start of the health crisis. In the manufacturing industry and in transport and warehousing, as in other sectors, the gaps are widening between companies that are doing well and badly, a sign of a greater heterogeneity of situations than before the crisis.

“The best will take on those who are in a difficult situation, there will be creation-destruction“, Predicts Philippe Martin, who does not anticipate a”bankruptcy wall“. Part of the increase in the number of companies in a deteriorated financial situation can also be explained by the massive use of State guaranteed loans (PGE), which has enabled a certain number of SMEs and VSEs that would have gone bankrupt without the crisis of continuing to live.