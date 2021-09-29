the hotel and catering industry lost 237,000 employees during the health crisis

According to Dares, attached to the Ministry of Labor, the workforce fell from 1.309 million employees to 1.072 million between February 2020 and February 2021.

This is an impressive figure, representative of the difficulties encountered by a sector after the first two waves of Covid-19. In a study published this Tuesday evening, the Dares indicates that between February 2020 and February 2021, accommodation and food services lost 237,000 employees, a sharp decline and a dynamic which is particularly striking, in businesses used to seeing the workforce grow by “50,000 per year for the past two years“.

Closed for long months, supported at arm’s length by the public authorities despite a catastrophic financial situation, hotels, campsites, restaurants and other cafes were “particularly affected by the health crisis», Underlines the institution attached to the Ministry of Labor. This long period of uncertainty and hardship shook the workforce, many of whom were retrained.

Usually, “a third of the workforce is […] renewed in one year“, Recalls the report, or about 420,000 workers out of the 1.309 million employees it had in February 2020. However, since this period, only 213,000 people have joined it, against 436,000 the previous year. There were therefore fewer recruits, even as departures accelerated: 450,000 employees left accommodation and catering, including 301,000 who left “private salaried employment“. That is to say nearly 71,000 more departures compared to the pre-Covid year.





Perennial difficulties, despite the recovery

The total workforce therefore fell during the crisis, from 1.309 million to 1.072 million, down 18.1% in twelve months. And this dynamic was able to continue after February 2021, notes the Dares: 7% of some 722,000 employees in the sector placed in partial activity shortly before the third confinement cumulated their contract with a “contract in another sector“. These 50,000 individuals were able to choose to leave their profession during the April closures, joining their other domain, considered more secure and stable.

Another important element, recruitment difficulties continued despite the improvement in health and the restart of activity. Proof of the low attractiveness of the sector, in the heart of summer, at the end of June, “3 out of 10 employees work in companies that report a lack of personnel and 1 in 10 employees in companies that attribute this situation to the unanticipated departure of employees placed in partial employment“. Resignations and layoffs were also at a high level at the start of the summer, accentuating employers’ difficulties. And this, despite the recovery, and the large number of job seekers in France.

The players in the sector are sounding the alarm bells on the labor shortage they have been facing for several months. The overall figure varies according to the interlocutors, who estimate the needs between 100,000 and 150,000. Employers are called on by the government to increase wages in order to increase the attractiveness of demanding and generally poorly paid jobs.

On Monday, Emmanuel Macron announced that tips paid by credit card would be tax-exempt, a way to encourage the French to support these employees, and to increase workers’ pay. This change was applauded by the participants in the show, present around the President of the Republic. “I believe in it a lot“, He said, noting that the French had turned overwhelmingly to dematerialized payments during the health crisis. Working conditions, especially in terms of hours, must also be improved, added the tenant of the Élysée.