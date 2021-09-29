The largest collection of gold coins in Europe discovered by two amateur divers

Two amateur divers were surprised to discover a real treasure off the island of Portitxol, near Spain. Last August, they came across a shiny object located on the bottom of the water. The duo then approached and discovered a gold coin, reports The Huffington Post, this Tuesday. A second was nearby. Then, they discovered a third.

In total, Luis Lens and César Gimeno got their hands on eight gold coins. After this incredible discovery, they alerted the authorities. Professional archaeologists jumped in and uncovered 45 additional pieces, for a total of 53 pieces. It is the most important collection of Roman gold coins in Europe.

A 1,500-year-old treasure

Perfectly preserved, the coins all bear, except one, the name of a Roman emperor, such as Theodosius, Valentinian, or Arcadius. Jaime Molina Vidal, professor of history at the University of Alicante, explained to West France that the coins had probably been “hidden by a wealthy local landowner, who wanted to protect some of his money.” It is according to him “a fantastic archaeological document”. In addition, the coins are said to be 1,500 years old, according to the university.





In addition to the pieces, archaeologists also got their hands on three nails and lead remnants that may have come from a deteriorated sea chest. The bay of Portitxol is a famous archaeological site. Several other discoveries were made there. But this latest discovery pushed the government of Valencia to go further. He decided to allocate 17,800 euros of budget to amplify research.