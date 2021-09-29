the LOSC frustrated by a penalty limit

A record for Adeyemi
Fourth penalty obtained during this Champions League by the Salzburg striker, as much as the record (Robben in 2013/14) … and all this in a match and a half!
ADEYEMI TRANSFORMS HIMSELF!
It’s a shame for Grbic, who started on the right side and touches the ball with his hand. But it was shot loud and clear enough to be almost unstoppable.
Lille are very frustrated
Big discussion with the referee. Perhaps this delay will destabilize the shooter …
The penalty is confirmed …
The referee explains to Lille that Botman takes Adeyemi’s leg at the same time as the ball.
The referee will watch the video
At the start of the action, Adeyemi brought Gudmundsson to the ground by hitting his legs in his race. Botman seems to touch the ball to him during his tackle, even if he wins everything.
ADEYEMI GETS THE PENALTY!
Botman tackles the attacker from deep in the box. Yellow card for the Dutchman!
Adeyemi’s overly crushed strike at the entrance to the box
Beware of Gundmundsson’s little mistake at the start of the action.
Cast iron places his head on a free kick
It’s too soft and not even framed, but it’s not uninteresting to take the lead in this area.
A very pleasant start to the match
No big chances, but two teams thoroughly and at a fairly close level. We hope that it will tilt in favor of the champions of France.
Adeyemi collapses in the box
He had briskly passed the defender along the touchline, but lost his support on his own. No new penalty caused by the Salzburg striker.
First “OUIIIIIIII!” by Di Meco
But the defender appeared to clear the cross in front of Yilmaz, who seemed out of play anyway.
Lille also has space in transitions
The pass that kills in the last third is missing for now, but the ball exits are rather promising.
Botman covers well
Mastiffs are not shy and play high, which necessarily opens up space for Austrian arrows. The Dutch central defender can therefore show his reading of the game.
LOSC got off to a good start
The Englishman Gomes unfortunately does not trust his right foot, the bad one, at the entrance to the box and does not dare to shoot.
Yilmaz lights the first fuse
Strike from afar and from the Turk’s left. It goes above.
Let’s go !
Kick-off given by Salzburg.
“They are the best…”
It’s time for the Champions League anthem.
The players arrive on the field
Nice atmosphere of the Champions League in Salzburg, with tifos in the stands and lights flashing in the tunnel.
Everyone at 1 point for now
This group G was homogeneous on paper, and it started with two draws. Lille, Salzburg, Seville and Wolfsburg are all tied before this second day.
Salzburg: Adeyemi well there
On the side of Salzburg, the Austrian club will be able to count on its German hope, Karim Adeyemi. Former player of Sochaux, Jérpome Onguéné is titular in the axis.
The composition of Salzburg:
Kohn – Kristensen, Onguéné, Wöber, Ulmer – Sucic, Camara, Seiwald – Okafor, Aaronson, Adeyemi
Lille: Weah debuts with Yilmaz
Jocelyn Gourvennec delivered his team composition with Timothy Weah in support of Burak Yilmaz. Gudmundsson is aligned in the left wing while Tiago Djalo will start on the right.
The composition of Lille:
Grbic -Tiago Djalo, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson – Gomes, Xeka, André – David, Yilmaz, Weah
Hello everyone
Welcome to our site to follow the trip of the reigning French champion, Lille, on the lawn of Salzburg, who is said to be the Austrian Bayern, intractable in his championship (9 matches, 9 wins) and in real progress on the European scene. Twice third in his group in the last two years in the Champions League, the formation of Matthias Jaissle is not easy to maneuver. Rejuvenated in the league after a reassuring draw against Wolfsburg (0-0), the Mastiffs of Jocelyn Gourvennec have the opportunity this Wednesday evening to transform the test and to prove that they are indeed back.