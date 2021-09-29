The Microsoft Store will host the Epic Games Store, Amazon and Steam | Xbox one

Since the arrival of next-gen consoles and the rise of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft no longer hides its ambition to bring together players and brands by all means. This is what we observed in particular with the arrival of Xcloud and the possibility for players to use a PlayStation DualShock to play Xbox games via their phone, for example. The American firm intends to bring together all the players under a single banner.

In this momentum, Microsoft has announced that it wants to open its Store to platforms such as the Epic Games Store, Amazon or Steam. A unique strategy that smiles on Microsoft.

Make Microsoft a pillar, a staple of entertainment

These announcements come shortly before those on the release of Windows 11 on October 5th. The new operating system should fit even better into the growing Xbox ecosystem, both in terms of flexibility and possibilities.

By hosting platforms like Steam or Amazon in its official store, Microsoft wants to make life easier for PC gamers (and users in general) by allowing them to find all their favorite applications in one place. These applications will be accessible like all the others in the Store browser, they will each have a page for dedicated product details. Note that Microsoft will also let developers keep 100% of application revenue if they use alternative payment platforms. The only exception is that this does not apply to games.

Microsoft Store CEO Giorgio Sardo said:

“Today, we share that Amazon and Epic Games will be bringing their apps to the Microsoft Store in the coming months, and we look forward to welcoming more stores in the future as well. “

Epic Games sees only advantages in these decisions, allowing it to increase its visibility and accessibility while ensuring healthy competition with Microsoft, said Tim Sweeney, boss of Epic Games.





The revival of the Microsoft Store under Windows 11

These decisions will be applied at this time, in the midst of the launch of Windows 11. The presence of Steam and other third-party stores on the Store is also being considered by the Redmond firm. Panos Panay, Surface and Hardware Manager at Windows said earlier this year:

“I really want to develop this experience where you go to the Store, you type in the app, and you get the app you want”

Microsoft’s goal of being an open store for an open platform is therefore not a utopia. Soon it will be possible to search all your favorite apps and stores on the Store. This doesn’t mean that separate games from competing stores will be able to be discovered and installed, but store apps will be listed in search results.

The only exception here is Microsoft’s partnership with Amazon. Microsoft is integrating Android apps into Windows 11, which includes the ability to discover and search the Amazon Appstore directly in the Microsoft Store. A preview of this integration will soon be available to Windows Insiders.

The profitable strategy of openness and soft power

In any case, this policy of openness on the part of Microsoft is bearing fruit so far. Apps like Discord, Zoom, or VLC are now all listed in the Microsoft Store. There are even the Progressive Web Apps (PWA) from Reddit, Wikipedia, TikTok, Tumblr accessible to everyone. Any browser can now be listed in the Microsoft Store, and Opera and Yandex Browser have both taken advantage of Microsoft’s new policies.

Microsoft clearly intends to dominate the entertainment market and the minds of consumers by becoming a staple, an easy-to-use pillar and breaking away from the usual limits. A strategy of openness contrary to what Sony and Apple are currently offering in their respective fields.

