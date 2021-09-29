“The New Caledonian referendum could be the grain of sand which will seize the beautiful machine of the Aukus”

Chronic. The Aukus is a bit like the prototype of the 21st century geostrategye century. This defense agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, made public on September 15, is the by-product of a mega-alliance conceived in the XXe century around the western camp. This is not totally obsolete, but it must evolve, because the threat facing which it was created has itself changed. Yesterday Soviet, she is now Chinese. When tectonic plates move, it has to be a crash. Here, it is France, brutally sidelined, which has paid the price.

As with all prototypes, however, there are times when a grain of sand seizes the most innovative machines. The great powers, as we have seen, do not always pay attention to detail. And, in the Sino-American confrontation which is being played out in the deep end of the Indo-Pacific, it is not absurd to ask: is one of the strategists of Washington, London and Canberra has taken into account the possible outcome of an election scheduled in less than three months in a small French archipelago of 280,000 inhabitants of the South Pacific, New Caledonia?

This election, on December 12, is the third and last referendum on the future of the territory, in application of the Nouméa agreements of 1998. It is a question, neither more nor less, of deciding whether New Caledonia will remain in the fold. French or will achieve independence. The first two referendums validated the first option, but with an increasingly narrow majority. The outcome of the third ballot is therefore uncertain.





“Checkbook diplomacy”

To understand the geopolitical stakes of this vote on the Caillou, you have to look at the maps (for example, those in the chapter “Australia: choosing your side” in the brand new atlas by Emilie Aubry and Frank Tétart, The underside of the cards. The world laid bare, Tallandier-Arte Editions, 224 p., € 29.90) and immerse yourself in the recent development of the small island states which form an arc in the north-east of Australia.

The closest to the Australian coast, New Caledonia is part of this arc. And it is a bit of an exception, as the other islands have come closer – politically – to China, which has woven the web of its famous “new silk roads” into these small territories. The Beijing takeover was successful there. An hour’s flight from Noumea, Vanuatu offers an excellent example of the Chinese offensive, with credits in the tens of millions of dollars, more or less essential infrastructure and explosive debt. Around Vanuatu, the Fiji Islands, Samoa, Tonga, the Solomon Islands have also given in to the temptation of “checkbook diplomacy”, often in exchange for a repudiation of Taiwan.

