the new high-end Xiaomi smartphones available for pre-order in the store

The Free store welcomes two new high-end smartphones from Xiaomi, the 11T and 11T Pro.

Newly announced for the French market, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, new high-end smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer, are available for pre-order from the Free Mobile store. The Xiaomi 11T is offered in its 8 + 128 GB version at 569 euros and the Xiaomi 11T Pro in its 8 + 256 GB version at 699 euros. Both smartphones can also be obtained via the Free Flex offer. The Xiaomi 11T comes back to 16.99 euros per month after a payment of 81 euros, and the Xiaomi 11T Pro to 19.99 euros per month after a payment of 119 euros. A special offer allows you to have a Mi Electric Scooter Essential electric scooter for any order between September 28 and October 11, 2021.





Regarding the technical characteristics, the Xiaomi 11T offers the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD + 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a dual stereo speaker, a 108 + 8 + 5 Megapixel triple photo sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery and 67 Watts load (100% in 36 minutes). The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD + 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a dual stereo speaker with Harman Kardon, a triple photo sensor 108 + 8 + 5 Megapixels, a 5000 mAh battery and a 120 Watts load (100% in 17 minutes).