The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 4G is already on sale on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the first connected watches from the Korean manufacturer to be equipped with Wear OS 3 with the One UI Watch interface.

During its Galaxy Unpacked conference, Samsung presented new products and among them are the new connected watches of the South Korean giant: the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. If the latter largely takes the design of the Galaxy Watch 3, it completely renews its interface by integrating One UI Watch based on WearOS. It promises a better user experience and health-related functionalities that are still as complete as possible.

What to remember about the Galaxy Watch Classic 4

A successful design with a beautiful OLED screen

A brand new chip: the Exynos W920

Autonomy of about 2 days

More advanced health and sport functions

One UI Watch + WearOS for more apps available on the Play Store

A design similar to the previous generation

First thing that is obvious, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic takes the broad lines of the Watch 3. We thus find the sporting features of the wearable of Samsung, with exemplary finishes. It offers noble materials by offering a matte coating of the stainless steel case, the most beautiful effect. This version incorporates a rotating bezel, even if this is nothing new, it still ensures good fluidity for navigation in the menus and allows not to touch the screen of the watch.

Regarding the screen, there are two formats for this model, the 42 mm version and the 46 mm version. Samsung offers a screen of 1.2 inches in diameter with a definition of 396 x 396 pixels for the smallest case. With OLED technology, the watch offers deeper blacks and consumes little power. Brightness can be adjusted automatically or manually, and adapts well to the environment. In addition, the watch has the Always-on mode.

WearOS + One UI Watch: the best of both worlds

The real change lies in the operating system. The Korean manufacturer has partnered with Google to offer a new user-friendly and fluid interface, but above all to obtain a wide range of applications thanks to WearOS. This novelty allows Samsung to also offer its own software interface: One UI Watch – regulars of the brand will therefore not be disoriented, because it uses the one present on smartphones. It is now possible to access the Play Store directly from the watch, and therefore download all your favorite applications, such as Google Fit, YouTube Music or Spofity – moreover usable in offline mode thanks to the 16 GB of storage.





An enduring watch that emphasizes health and sport

In terms of performance, the connected watch of the Korean giant is powered by a new chip: the Exynos W920 with an engraving in 5 nm, with a CPU and a GPU much faster than the old processors. RAM and storage have also been increased compared to previous generations for increased user comfort. Better yet, this configuration not only allows better performance, but also better autonomy. According to the manufacturer, the watch is able to last about 2 days, or up to 40 hours of use for a recharge in 2 hours. This model has 4G LTE connectivity.

Samsung does not skimp on the sensors for an always so complete follow-up. There is a GPS to run without your smartphone and measure the distance traveled, a pedometer to know the number of steps, a blood pressure sensor, an electrocardiogram (ECG), as well as a new sensor that measures bio-impedance. This sensor will deduce the muscle and fat mass of your body simply by putting two of your fingers on the electrodes present on the two buttons of the watch.

Another novelty, this time concerns sleep. Now your watch will be able to detect your snoring and offers continuous monitoring of blood oxygenation during sleep. As for sports functions, the watch offers ten workouts on the brand’s official application, but you can enjoy many more physical exercises with third-party applications. Note that the Watch 4 Classic is IP68 certified to resist dust and immersion in water up to 50 meters deep.

Do not hesitate to consult our detailed Getting Started with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to find out more.

