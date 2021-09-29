The office supplies specialist Office Dépôt France placed in compulsory liquidation

A feeling of “enormous waste”. The Lille commercial court pronounced on Tuesday the judicial liquidation of Office Depot France, completing the disappearance of the company partially taken over by the Alkor cooperative, which has maintained some 500 jobs out of 1,500, we learned from the unions .

“Even if we expected it, we are disappointed. It is a company which has more than 50 years of history and which finds itself wiped off the map in 15 minutes ”, responded to AFP Sébastien Fournier, secretary of the central CSE and Unsa delegate.

In July, the North Court of Appeal ruled “inadmissible” the appeal filed by the central CSE of the specialist in office supplies and two staff representatives, which challenged the takeover by Alkor decided by the Lille commercial court in nullity. for “excess of power”.

“Folded in four months”

Alkor had undertaken to take over 50 stores and 460 employees – out of 1,483 – within the “retail” branch and to offer 370 additional positions via a job fair with priority hiring over two years. By July, 963 Office Depot employees had received a layoff notification.



“It’s the end of an adventure. The box was folded in four months, ”responded to AFP an employee who was maintained and who requested anonymity. He evokes “the feeling of a huge mess with 1,000 people left behind”, “most of whom had real know-how in France”.

The former employees denounce the responsibility of the much criticized German investment fund Aurelius, which had bought Office Depot France in January 2017, and its “calamitous” management having “sabotaged the cash flow” of the company.