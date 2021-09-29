The Paris Bourse is moving forward, lull on rates

The Paris Bourse resumed its forward Wednesday morning after its sharp decline the day before while the sovereign debt market eased even though concerns remain.

At 9:33 am, the CAC 40 index advanced 0.97%, or 62.94 points, to 6,569.04 points, the day after a drop of 2.17%.

The day before, fears about inflation, which could prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to tighten its monetary policy faster than expected, had both skyrocketed bond yields and sharply lowered equities.

On the bond front, the accelerated rise in yields, which is weighing in particular on high-growth stocks like technology, seemed to be taking a break on Wednesday morning.

The president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde and the boss of the Fed Jerome Powell repeated Tuesday that the rise in prices was due to transitory effects. But investors will pay attention to further speeches from central bankers scheduled for the end of the day at the ECB’s annual conference.





The trend could remain volatile in the face of the risk of “shutdown” in the United States, where Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday that the country would run out of resources on October 18 if the debt ceiling is not raised. To make matters worse, the Democrats are tearing themselves apart over the titanic investment plans wanted by President Joe Biden, which languish in Congress for lack of consensus, as a big deadline approaches Thursday.

In China, real estate developer Evergrande is facing a new bond interest payment deadline. This situation comes after investors are still awaiting the $ 83.5 million payment that was due last Thursday, putting the company at risk of default if payments are not settled within 30 days “, details John Plassard, investment manager at Mirabaud.

On the value side, those which had suffered the day before, like the technological sector, were on the rise, while those which had had the wind in their sails like oil companies and banks were backing down.

Axa extends its offer to restaurateurs

Initially scheduled until September 30, Axa’s offer to restaurateurs to settle pending disputes amicably has been extended until November 15, while 70% of the customers concerned have so far responded positively to this one. The title rose 0.42% to 23.70 euros at 9:25 am.

