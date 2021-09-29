The Paris Bourse rebounds 0.83% to 6,560.80 points

The Paris Bourse rebounded 0.83% on Wednesday, without making up for the strong loss of the day before, caused by a sharp rise in borrowing rates on the bond market in connection with inflation.

The flagship CAC 40 index gained 54.30 points to 6,560.80 points. The day before, it had fallen 2.17%.

On Tuesday, the surge in energy prices fueled fears of more persistent inflation than expected, which sent bond yields surging and equity markets easing in the face of a possible faster-than-expected monetary tightening. .

“The market is recovering a little because ultimately investment opportunities outside of equities are relatively limited,” comments Gilles Guibout, head of European equities at Axa IM.

In the bond market, the accelerated rally in yields, which is weighing in particular on high growth stocks like tech, seemed to be on hold.

Nevertheless, “it is quite rare for an adjustment process to be done entirely in one go”, warns the analyst.





“At this point, investors are counting their pawns, repositioning themselves on what is profitable again and will watch the next news,” he explains.

Among the next events that will be scrutinized: “inflation, Chinese growth and especially the publications of quarterly results”.

According to Mr. Guibout, shortages, bottlenecks in supply chains, rising energy costs are all factors that should slow growth and “end up in the accounts of companies”.

These publications of the quarterly accounts will give the markets a better view of the outlook for the coming months concerning the good health of the economy, a subject dear to central banks.

Air France presented its first Airbus A220 on Wednesday, a 148-seat medium-haul which marks a new stage in the modernization of the fleet of a group put in great difficulty by the Covid-19 and which should remain in the red on the ‘year. The Air France-KLM share lost 3.94% to 5.32 euros.

In aeronautics, Airbus (+ 3.48% to 117.30 euros) took advantage of an increase in recommendation and finished at the top of the CAC 40. Safran took 2.63% to 112.52 euros.

Initially scheduled until September 30, Axa’s offer to restaurateurs to settle pending disputes amicably has been extended until November 15, while 70% of the customers concerned have so far responded positively. . The title rose 1.46% to 23.94 euros.

Euronext CAC40