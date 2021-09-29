The perpetrator of a double murder executed in Texas

The US state of Texas on Tuesday executed a death row inmate who, 30 years ago, killed two brothers in their home.

Rick Rhoades, 57, received a lethal injection in the evening at Huntsville Penitentiary, prison officials said.

A recidivist burglar, he had already made several trips to prison when, on September 13, 1991, just released on conditions, he entered the house of Charles Allen, who was then lodging his brother Bradley in the suburbs of Houston.

According to prison authorities, he killed the two brothers in their sleep before stealing money from them.





He was not arrested until a month later, while he was robbing a school. In detention, he confessed to the double murder, while claiming to have acted during a fight with Charles Allen started outside the house.

In 1992, he was sentenced to death by a popular jury.

His lawyers have since accused prosecutors of systematically dismissing black jurors. Rick Rhoades is white and his victims were white, but such a process is prohibited and could have invalidated the sentence.

To prove their allegations, they went to court to obtain copies of questionnaires filled out by potential jurors thirty years ago. After suffering setbacks, they turned to the United States Supreme Court, which on Tuesday evening refused their appeal.

Rick Rhoades is the sixth death row inmate executed since January in the United States, where the death penalty has declined sharply in recent years, and even more since the start of the pandemic.