The phenomenon series could become Netflix’s biggest hit

The South Korean series Squid Game is a hit on Netflix and could even become the streaming giant’s most-watched series of all time.

The principle is as simple as it is twisted: 456 candidates each more indebted than the others, a tournament made up of six childish games during which elimination is synonymous with execution and 45 billion won at stake for the winner (more than thirty million dollars). It’s with this fun recipe halfway between Hunger Games, Battle royale and other scenarios derived from survival, that the surprising South Korean series Squid Game is a hit on Netflix. According to Deadine, it even dominated in the space of 10 days the Top 10 of the platform in 90 countries, as well in the United States and in France as in Qatar or Bolivia.

Success is communicative

The first season of Squid Game landed on September 17 and since then, the craze has not abated, to the point where the drama could be well on its way to becoming the most watched series of all time for the streaming giant. In any case, this is what Ted Sarandos, co-managing director and director of content for the platform, said in a recent interview with Deadline :

“Squid Game is set to become our biggest non-English speaking series around the world, that’s for sure. It’s only been out for nine days, and there’s a good chance it’s our most watched series ever.“.

Obviously, no figures concerning the series written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk have been released, the company generally preferring to keep its audiences opaque, except to be foamed in the event of international cardboard. This is why at the recent annual Code conference, the platform showed itself more transparent to quantify its biggest successes (so we will never have the audience figures of Jupiter’s Legacy or other series canceled after a season). The journalists present then relayed the list on social networks.

Secure results

Accounts in the first slide are counted if they watched for at least 2 minutes. He says it's part of a push to be more transparent about Netflix's viewing data.

As a reminder, a view is counted from two minutes of views occurring during the first 28 days of operation of a program. So, season 1 of The Bridgertons Chronicle hovers over the leaderboard with 82 million views, followed by part 1 of Lupine (76 million), tied with the first season of The Witcher. However, the ranking changes when the viewing hours are accumulated. Yes The Chronicle of Bridgerton remains in first place with 625 million hours on the clock, the second step goes to part 4 of La Casa de papel (619 million hours) and the third in season 3 of Stranger Things (582 million hours).

So many millions, that’s enough to drive you crazy

It is therefore not impossible that after 28 days online, Squid Game exceeds the figures quoted above. In which case, Netflix should not hesitate to communicate the audiences of the series. On the other hand, despite all the excitement surrounding his work, the creator recently claimed that he does not have detailed plans for season 2 of Squid Game, which could therefore take a long time before landing on the platform.