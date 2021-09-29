the price of gas is exploding, here are 8 simple steps to save

Your gas bill could explode this winter. Indeed, prices continue to climb. In the last three months, they have increased by 25%, and a new one is looming. The regulated gas tariff (TRVG) marketed by Engie will jump 12.6% in October 2021. However, the increase will not be the same for everyone. Those using gas for cooking will see the rating go up 4.5%. On the other hand, those who make a dual use of it (cooking and hot water), will suffer an increase of 9.1%, and homes heating with gas will have to bear 14.3% increase, specifies the regulatory commission of the energy (CRE). In total, around 3 million residential consumers subscribed to the TRVG, including 2.77 million at Engie, are affected. However, they only represent 7.5% of national gas consumption. In fact, more than half of residential consumers have opted for fixed-price market offer contracts over several years. Thus, they are not subject to this short-term increase.





Explosion in the price of gas: what is the cause?

This price hike is due to the increase in gas prices on European and world markets, which are weighing on Engie’s supply costs. “France imports 99% of the natural gas it consumes, variations in supply costs reflect gas prices on European and world markets, and it is the international gas producers (Russia, Norway, Algeria, Qatar, etc.) ) who benefit from these increases, ”says CRE.

Problem, “with the approach of winter, European gas storage must be filled. However, their levels in spring were already very low due to a particularly cold and long winter 2020-2021 in Europe”, details the CRE.

