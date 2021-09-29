The Prix Femina rules out the two novels at the heart of a controversy over the Prix Goncourt

The jury of the Femina Prize told AFP on Wednesday September 29 that they had ruled out two novels at the heart of a controversy concerning the Goncourt Prize, Postcard Anne Berest and The Children of Cadillac by François Noudelmann, to narrow his choice to 11 titles.

France Inter revealed on September 21 that Camille Laurens, juror of Goncourt who had made a severe criticism of Postcard in The world, was the companion of François Noudelmann. However, the two books deal with the same theme, the history of a Jewish lineage in the twentieth century.

The list of French novels established by the exclusively female jury contains two books approached for several prizes, those of Christine Angot and Mohamed Bougar Sarr.

In the foreign novel, 11 titles also remain in contention. And a first selection of 15 trials has been revealed.

These three Femina awards are due on October 25.

Novels in French:

– Christine Angot, “Le Voyage dans l’Est” (Flammarion)

– Nathacha Appanah, “Nothing belongs to you” (Gallimard)

– Nina Bouraoui, “Satisfaction” (JC Lattès)

– Jean-Baptiste Del Amo, “The Son of Man” (Gallimard)

– Ananda Devi, “The Laughter of the Goddesses” (Grasset)

– Clara Dupont-Monod, “To adapt” (Stock)

– Vincent Hein, “The Disappearance of Jim Thompson” (Arléa)

– Charif Majdalani, “Last oasis” (Actes Sud)

– Abel Quentin, “The Seer of Etampes” (The Observatory)

– Thomas B. Reverdy, “Climax” (Flammarion)

– Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, “The Most Secret Memory of Men” (Philippe Rey)

Foreign novels:





– Ahmet Atlan, “Madame Hayat” (Actes Sud, Turkey)

– Najwa Barakat, “Mr. N.” (Actes Sud, Lebanon)

– Jan Carson, “The Fire Throwers” (Sabine Wespieser, UK)

– Isabela Figueiredo, “Book of colonial memories” (Chandeigne, Mozambique)

– Lucy Fricke, “Missed Opportunities” (Le Quartanier, Germany)

– Gouzel Iakhina, “The Children of the Volga” (Black on white, Russia)

– Daniel Loedel, “Hades, Argentina” (La Croisée, United States)

– Ariel Magnus, “Eichmann in Buenos Aires” (The Observatory, Argentina)

– Joyce Maynard, “Where happy people lived” (Philippe Rey, United States)

– Leonardo Padura, “Dust in the Wind” (Métailié, Cuba)

– Natasha Trethewey, “Memorial Drive” (L’Olivier, United States)

Tests:

– Gérald Bronner, “Cognitive Apocalypse” (PUF)

– Annie Cohen-Solal, “A Stranger Named Picasso” (Fayard)

– Antoine Compagnon, “Life behind you” (Ecuador)

– Frédéric Gros, “Shame is a revolutionary feeling” (Albin Michel)

– Claude Habib, “La Question trans” (Gallimard)

– Arthur Lochmann, “Touching Vertigo” (Flammarion)

– Anne Muxel, “The Other at a distance” (Odile Jacob)

– Sabine Prokhoris, “Le Mirage #metoo” (Cherche-Midi)

– Amos Reichman, “Jacques Schiffrin, an editor in exile” (Seuil)

– Patrick de Saint-Exupéry, “La Traversée” (Arena)

– Catherine Sauvat, “Since I read you, I admire you” (Fayard)

– Perrine Simon-Nahum, “Les Déraisons Modernes” (The Observatory)

– Marion Van Renterghem, “It was Merkel” (Arena)