The production of slippers, a new adventure for French Slip

At 36, Guillaume Gibault will make slippers. The founder of the French brand Le Slip sets up a production line in Châtillon-sur-Indre (Indre). “Because demand has exploded since the start of the Covid-19 crisis”, explains the entrepreneur. Thanks to periods of confinement and teleworking imposed since the start of the pandemic, the French have rediscovered, it is according to, the slipper, the slipper, the babouche or the charentaise to put on comfortably at home.

2021 was a record year for sales for these models, confirms Hélène Janicaud, head of fashion market research at Kantar. The market “Reached its highest level in ten years”, she explains. Forty million pairs were sold in one year, at the end of June 2021, in France. The market reached a value of 392 million euros, which is 10% more than“Pre-crisis”. Most of these pairs were bought in hypermarkets (45% of sales). However, the market share of online clothing sales sites jumped in 2020, reaching 11%.





The French Slip, which sells its items online and in its stores, has benefited from this trend. The brand sold 20,000 pairs of Charentaise in 2020. “It is a promising market with great potential”, Mr. Gibault now assures us. Because, despite a selling price of 60 euros, the company has succeeded in seducing those who wish to slip their feet into a model entirely made in France, but also to offer it… at Christmas. But, during the holiday season, the brand faced supply problems.

Sewn-back

Its three historical suppliers – the specialists of the Charentaise Rondinaud and Atelier Charentaises, in La Rochefoucauld (Charente), and Rivalin, in Quimper – and the slipper manufacturer DM Production, in Montbron (Charente), were not able to ” increase their production capacities. This time, thanks to its Manufacture de Pantoufles, the brand hopes to honor all its sales and deliver on time under the Christmas tree. The latter, which achieves 40% of its turnover at the end of the year, could close 2021 with sales of around 25,000 copies.

Mr. Gibault ensures that, at the same time, Le Slip français will continue to source from its historical partners.

Created in a former supermarket, in partnership with Léon Flam, leather goods manufacturer based in Châtillon-sur-Indre, of which Guillaume Gibault is a co-shareholder with Louis Epaulard, the production workshop should release its first pairs in October. At the rate of 500 per week. The two partners invested 60,000 euros, notably to buy six sewing machines, and trained three seamstresses.

