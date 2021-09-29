the prosecutor asks for a dismissal for criminal irresponsibility

In Villeurbanne (Rhône), August 31, 2019, after a knife attack that left one dead and eight injured. PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

Should cannabis abolish criminal irresponsibility? The Lyon public prosecutor’s office responded in the negative, making its indictment in the case of the knife attack perpetrated on August 31, 2019 at the Laurent-Bonnevay metro station, in Villeurbanne (Lyon metropolitan area).

In his indictment dated August 24 and sent to lawyers at the beginning of September, the public prosecutor of Lyon, Nicolas Jacquet, considered that a dismissal for criminal irresponsibility should apply to Sultan N., author of the assault which killed a young man and seriously injured eight people. The magistrate followed the advice of three experts, diagnosing mental disorders sufficiently pronounced to have abolished the discernment of this migrant of Afghan origin, who hit passers-by when getting out of a bus, because he had “Heard voices” in the earphones of his phone.





Suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, the man acted under the influence of a delirium of persecution, agree to say the three psychiatrists appointed by the examining magistrate. The public prosecutor rejected the opinion of a fourth expert, who was inclined to alter the judgment of the aggressor. For this doctor, Sultan N. was indeed responsible for taking cannabis which had accentuated the deterioration of his condition, before the events.

“The consumption of drugs has certainly exacerbated the reactivity of the person concerned, but, precisely, this consumption is part of the symptomatology of the disease”, on the contrary analyzed the prosecution. The debate joins the strong questions expressed after the murder of Sarah Halimi, 65, by her neighbor in April 2017 in Paris, declared criminally irresponsible in 2019. A judgment of the Court of Cassation ruled, in April, that the consumption of cannabis should not replace an established psychiatric pathology, in the cause of the abolition of the author’s discernment.

The prosecutor calls for full hospitalization

An established crime, and even recognized by the author, generated by madness, and without penal sanction to the key. As in the Halimi case, the situation aroused contrasting reactions from the relatives and victims of the attacker of the Lyon metro. “Some understand medical and legal logic, others find it difficult to accept it and feel deprived of a lawsuit. In this case, the dismissal seems inevitable, medically and legally. The hearing of the investigating chamber will be important for the victims, all the actors of justice must participate in clarifying the debates ”, says Me Frédéric Lalliard, lawyer for two victims who are civil parties.

