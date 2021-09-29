The ravages of cosmetic surgery: the top-model Linda Evangelista, “disfigured”, comes out of silence

Linda Evangelista, a former fashion icon, revealed in an Instagram post that she was “brutally disfigured” after cosmetic surgery. She has just filed a complaint in the United States.

It was in a post on the social network Instagram that Linda Evangelista announced the reason for her departure from the fashion world since 2016. She explains that she was “disfigured by the Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure”, a method that “made the the exact opposite of what she promised “.

“I was brutally disfigured”

“I, I am taking a big step forward to correct a wrong that I have endured and that I have kept to myself for the past five years. To those who wonder why, unlike my sisters, I no longer work, this is is because I was brutally disfigured “, testifies Linda Evangelista. While she hoped to reduce certain fat cells in the neck and chin, the operation increased them. After several operations, the model was “left as some media have described me, unrecognizable”.





After this traumatic side effect, Linda Evangelista cut herself off from the professional world of fashion. She also testifies to the consequences on her morale of such disfigurement and describes “a cycle of deep depression, great sadness, and immense self-loathing”.

I move forward to get rid of my shame

In her post on Instagram, the former supermodel announced that she had filed a complaint for “negligence” and “false advertising”. “With this complaint, I move forward to get rid of my shame, make my story public, finally be able to step through my door with my head held high, despite the fact that I no longer resemble myself,” she explains. On the social network, his message has accumulated more than 167,000 likes and thousands of messages of support.