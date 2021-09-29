The results of the EuroMillions of the FDJ of Tuesday, September 28

This Tuesday, September 28, the Française des Jeux allows you to win several million euros, as usual, with the Euromillions draw, if you have thought about validating your grids. To do this, all you have to do is check 5 numbers and 2 lucky numbers, on one or more grids, and then bet the corresponding amount. If you do not win the jackpot tonight, know that thanks to FDJ and My Million, a winner is drawn among the participants to become a millionaire, and leave with a million after the draw. If you forgot to validate your grids, don’t wait to get ready for the next draw. And if you have thought about it, discover the results of the day right away.

FDJ EuroMillions results of Tuesday 28 September

Today, September 28, 2021, to win the Euromillions jackpot, you had to check the numbers 6.7.12.33.39 and the lucky numbers 1 and 7. If you have several numbers, it’s a good sign, if you have them. everyone, the entire prize pool awaits you!



How to calculate your theoretical earnings at EuroMillions?

To win the Euromillions jackpot, you need of course all the numbers, the 5 numbers and the 2 lucky numbers. But if you only have a few numbers, all is not lost, and you can easily calculate your theoretical winnings. Thus, if you have the 5 numbers and 1 star, your theoretical gain is 200,738 euros. If you have 5 numbers and 0 stars, the payout goes to 20,851 euros, and so on. For example, if you have 2 numbers, you win 4 euros: it’s not much, but it pays off a stake!

