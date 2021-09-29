the runaway price is much lower than expected

This year, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from Google are smartphones announced very high-end. However, if we believe a first leak of the expected price, the price would be quite competitive.

It is difficult for Google to maintain a long-term strategy with its Pixel range. From year to year, the giant is able to completely redefine its flagship smartphone. After a few years in the very high end, up to exceeding 1000 euros with the Pixel 3 XL, Google returned to a more accessible segment with a Pixel 5 at 629 euros. If we believe a first price leak, the Pixel 6 would take an intermediate position.

Two concordant sources

It was the videographer Brandon Lee for the This is Tech Today channel who was able to obtain information from a major operator in Europe. According to this source, the Google Pixel 6 would be marketed at 649 euros and the Pixel 6 Pro would start at 899 euros. The 9To5Google site, very famous when it comes to Android news, was able to obtain confirmation of prices with another source in Europe.





At this price, the Pixel 6 would be barely more expensive than the Pixel 5 in 2020. Being below the 900 euros mark, the Pixel 6 XL would take care to avoid the flagship segment dominated by Samsung and Apple with devices ” Pro ”at more than 1000 euros.

A smartphone that we expected more expensive

This price is a very good surprise, if it has to be officially confirmed. Indeed, Rick Osterloh, boss of hardware at Google, had warned that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro would be sold quite expensive, which raised fears of a rise in prices.

It must be said that the technical sheet of the Google Pixel 6 seems very interesting this year. The firm is reviving a more upscale design and has chosen to finally integrate a photo module worthy of the name. The brand has also prepared a Tensor chip whose performance in photo processing could be excellent. Enough to take the first position of mobile cameras against an excellent iPhone 13 Pro. All this therefore raised fears of a very and, undoubtedly too, ambitious tariff for Google which would have exceeded the 1000 euros mark.

It’s great news to understand that Google seems to want to combine the performance of an in-house design with a more aggressive price tag than the competition. An explosive cocktail that could be a winner at the end of the year.