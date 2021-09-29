the shattering exit of Sergio Conceição

FC Porto received a real slap on Tuesday night against Liverpool (1-5) on the second day of the Champions League group stage. Two doubles from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in particular brought down a Lusitanian formation on the brink of the abyss. A tasteless performance that provoked the wrath of Portuguese coach Sergio Conceição. Asked by Portuguese television at the end of the meeting, the former coach of FC Nantes was not kind to his players.





“Even with the young people (the U19s, note), who drew against Liverpool today (1-1 in the Youth League), we would certainly have done better tonight. We have been bad, and what happened today is a shame. In the Champions League, faced with such a strong opponent, who presses hard and attacks non-stop, we only made nine faults during the whole match. It’s not normal. It was I who did not send the right message and I was wrong about the starting team, that’s for sure. We have to ask ourselves with the president whether the players always obey the coach or not, because it will be difficult to continue like this and the most important thing is FC Porto, ” thus confided Conceição. The message has passed …