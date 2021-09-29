The stars on the red carpet of the Dior show

Many stars attended the Dior show.

It’s a radical change: Dior responds with strong colors, abundance of sportswear and graphic and simplified silhouettes inspired by the sixties to the upheavals induced by the pandemic in the new women’s collection.

A-line dresses in green and orange or yellow and purple, large butterfly print, coral and lavender coat, shorts, mini-skirts and structured jackets: the spring-summer 2022 collection contrasts with the usual, fluid and nuanced style of the artistic director of women’s fashion from Dior Maria Grazia Chiuri.

In a nightclub atmosphere with the Italian electro group Il Quadro de Troisi, the parade is just as atypical as the collection. The models all sit around the musicians on a multi-level podium and move from one level to another before parading in a more classic way around the installation. One way to allow the public, used during confinement to virtual presentations and zoom in on details, to see clothes and shoes from several angles.

Has the pandemic changed the way we live and the way we dress? “There is a change in the way we feel, we all feel more vulnerable, then everyone reacts in their own way, some want to shut themselves up, others to live to the fullest. For me, you have to live well all days, “the Italian designer told AFP during a preview.

In her approach, she follows Marc Bohan, artistic director who made the first ready-to-wear collection for Dior and the Dior sport line with ski outfits in “technical” materials in the 1960s.

A “slim look” for liberated women on the move just as revolutionary as the ultra feminine post-war New Look by Christian Dior.

For several seasons, Maria Grazia Chiuri has been reworking the fitted bar jacket, a stylistic emblem of the New Look, to make it more flexible and away from the body. This season, there are very few and the emphasis is on the “boxy” (square) line.





“There is real work on the jacket. I wanted to show that it is not just the bar jacket” in the clothing lexicon of the house, she emphasizes. Sportswear, very present in the cruise parade presented in a stadium in Athens this summer, is installed with fabrics such as scuba (neoprene) and outfits inspired by bowling, boxing or judo.

“We understood during the pandemic the importance of sport, not in a performative sense, but as the idea of ​​feeling good. We were locked up, we have the need to maintain ourselves physically”, explains Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The new style surprised even the Dior workshops.

“It’s minimalist, very geometric in rigid fabrics. There is very little embroidery. Compared to our usual work, it’s very different”, tells AFP Pascal Coppin, head of the “fuzzy” workshops in charge of dresses and flowing outfits.

The dresses are this time structured, with pockets, there are very few aerial dresses, signature of Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Technical fabrics such as neoprene give a hard time: it was necessary “to make tests to find the finishes”. “I like it a lot, it’s a radical change, it’s nice, it’s young, it’s optimistic, we need that, colors, to come out of black and navy blue, to see prints almost a little Brazilian, ”emphasizes Pascal Coppin.

The scenography of the parade designed by the Italian Anna Paparatti, a figure of the Roman art scene of the 60s, is also unexpected between the “game of the absurd” and the performance. “This collection is based on the need to show how fashion is a game which has playful aspects, but also very important educational ones”, emphasizes Maria Grazia Chiuri.

“People use fashion to express themselves, to play, to represent themselves. Finally, fashion is a great performance,” she concludes.