The Steam Deck put to the test on four games including Cyberpunk 2077 and DOOM

Next December, Valve will begin shipping its Steam Deck, presented last July. According to the company, it can run the platform’s entire catalog of games at at least 30 frames per second at 800p. A tester in possession of a development kit delivers results on several games; they are rather auspicious. The individual also gives information on the autonomy and temperatures of the console.

Before getting into it, let’s remember that the Steam Deck has an AMD APU that combines Zen 2 (CPU) and RDNA 2 (GPU) microarchitectures. This chip with 15W TDP has 4 cores / 8 threads up to 3.5 GHz and eight RDNA 2 compute units clocked from 1 GHz to 1.6 GHz. In the case of this console, the APU is supported by 16 GB of LPDDR5-5500. The machine has a 7-inch LCD screen that offers a resolution of 1280 x 800 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Performance in games

The tester put his Steam Deck to the test on four games with different graphics settings. These are Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Doom, Cyberpunk 2077 and DOTA 2. The results obtained are grouped together in the table below.

Game Graphics settings Frame rate Shadow of the Tomb Raider Highest / High / Custom 30 IPS / 36 IPS / 60 IPS Doom Medium / Custom 60 IPS / 46 IPS Cyberpunk 2077 High 20 IPS – 30 IPS DOTA 2 Highest / Low 47 IPS / 80 IPS

Unsurprisingly, Valve’s handheld is struggling a bit with Cyberpunk 2077; nothing dramatic since the CD Projekt game abuses the latest generation consoles and can pose difficulties even to fairly powerful PCs. Conversely, the Steam Deck allows you to play a low-power title like DOTA 2 at a fairly comfortable refresh rate.

Another interesting element, the tester measured the temperatures of the machine. It provides an in-game temperature of approximately 42.6 ° C at the back of the console and 29 ° C at the handles.

Finally, concerning the autonomy, the percentage of the battery went from 100% to 46% after three hours of use.

If these preliminary tests made you want to pre-order a Steam Deck, be aware that unfortunately Valve is no longer offering copies for sale until at least Q3 2022.

Source: 3g.ali213.net via Tom’s Hardware US